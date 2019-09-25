Galena, Illinois

The Best of Fall in Galena, Illinois

Our senior designer returns to her hometown each October for dining, shopping, hiking, biking and more. Here’s what she recommends.
Fall Getaway to Galena, Illinois

When leaves turn to gold in a town built on lead, Galena alchemy is formed. See our guide of things to do (and of course eat) in Galena this fall.
Holiday Getaway to Galena, Illinois

Christmas in Galena delivers a complete escape into a yuletide Neverland.
4 Spots to Get in the Haunted Spirit of Galena, Illinois

Booze. Ghosts. Or a mash-up of both. These four stops in the notoriously haunted northwest Illinois river town deliver what you need for a, uh … spirited getaway.
Top Things to Do in Galena for Active Travelers

With water recreation, golf, hiking, biking and skiing, the little resort town of Galena, Illinois, offers big outdoor fun during your active Midwest weekend getaway.
Top Things to Do on a Budget in Galena

Though known for its shopping, Galena’s historical sites and scenery charm without costing much on a Midwest weekend getaway.
Top Things to Do in Galena

On the Galena River in northwest Illinois, this town’s century-old buildings now house shops, galleries, wineries and restaurants. Beyond Main Street, find water sports, golf and other active outings.
