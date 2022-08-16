10 Trendy Chicago Sandwiches You Have to Try Now
Like your chicken fried? Your grilled cheese healthyish? Or your bread… not bread? You're in luck.
Ham Butter Sandwich
What it is: Slagel Family Farm ham, cultured butter churned from Kilgus Farmstead cream, and honey spiked with fermented Spence Farm peppers on chewy house-made bread.
Where to try it: Bungalow by Middle Brow
THC Sando
What it is: Brioche bun, tandoori honey, fried chicken, gochujang aioli, ach ara (pickled green papaya)
Where to try it: Wazwan
Chicken Waffle Sandwich
What it is: Ube (purple yam) waffles, tamarind fried chicken, fried egg, ube syrup
Where to try it: Cebu
This Little Piggy Went to China
What it is: Scallion-cheddar biscuit, fried egg, Sichuan pork sausage, chili-garlic-chive sauce, seasonal berries
Where to try it: Little Goat Diner
Jibarito
What it is: Smashed and fried green plantains, marinated steak, cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic oil
Where to try it: The Jibarito Stop
Pine Sandwich
What it is: Fried chicken thigh; white cheddar; dill pickles; hot honey; trinity bun flavored with green pepper, onions and garlic
Where to try it: Reno Chicago
Bombay Sandwich
What it is: Pullman bread, smoked beets, potatoes, salted jalapeno, Amul cheese (canned Indian cheese), amchur (green mango) ranch, Gruyre, emerald chutney, cha at masala
Where to try it: Superkhana International
Applewood Smoked Bacon
What it is: Glazed doughnut, scrambled eggs, Tillamook cheddar, mayo
Where to try it: Do-Rite Donuts and Chicken
Beans and Greens Melt
What it is: Tuscan bread, grilled rap ini, white beans, caramelized onion, provolone, Calabrian chili aioli
Where to try it: JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop
Sweet Potato Panini
What it is: Buffalo Burrata, roasted sweet potato, Calabrian chilies, mint, pistachio, ciabatta
Where to try it: Daisies