10 Trendy Chicago Sandwiches You Have to Try Now

By Nina Friend Updated August 25, 2022
Credit: Carson Downing

Like your chicken fried? Your grilled cheese healthyish? Or your bread… not bread? You're in luck.

Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Ham Butter Sandwich

Credit: Carson Downing

What it is: Slagel Family Farm ham, cultured butter churned from Kilgus Farmstead cream, and honey spiked with fermented Spence Farm peppers on chewy house-made bread.

Where to try it: Bungalow by Middle Brow

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

THC Sando

Credit: Carson Downing

What it is: Brioche bun, tandoori honey, fried chicken, gochujang aioli, ach ara (pickled green papaya)

Where to try it: Wazwan

3 of 10

Chicken Waffle Sandwich

Credit: Carson Downing

What it is: Ube (purple yam) waffles, tamarind fried chicken, fried egg, ube syrup

Where to try it: Cebu

Advertisement

4 of 10

This Little Piggy Went to China

Credit: Carson Downing

What it is: Scallion-cheddar biscuit, fried egg, Sichuan pork sausage, chili-garlic-chive sauce, seasonal berries

Where to try it: Little Goat Diner

5 of 10

Jibarito

Credit: Carson Downing

What it is: Smashed and fried green plantains, marinated steak, cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic oil

Where to try it: The Jibarito Stop

6 of 10

Pine Sandwich

Credit: Kelsey Hansen

What it is: Fried chicken thigh; white cheddar; dill pickles; hot honey; trinity bun flavored with green pepper, onions and garlic

Where to try it: Reno Chicago

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Bombay Sandwich

Credit: Carson Downing

What it is: Pullman bread, smoked beets, potatoes, salted jalapeno, Amul cheese (canned Indian cheese), amchur (green mango) ranch, Gruyre, emerald chutney, cha at masala

Where to try it: Superkhana International

8 of 10

Applewood Smoked Bacon

Credit: Carson Downing

What it is: Glazed doughnut, scrambled eggs, Tillamook cheddar, mayo

Where to try it: Do-Rite Donuts and Chicken

9 of 10

Beans and Greens Melt

Credit: Carson Downing

What it is: Tuscan bread, grilled rap ini, white beans, caramelized onion, provolone, Calabrian chili aioli

Where to try it: JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Sweet Potato Panini

Credit: Carson Downing

What it is: Buffalo Burrata, roasted sweet potato, Calabrian chilies, mint, pistachio, ciabatta

Where to try it: Daisies

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next