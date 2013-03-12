Museums, shopping, a free zoo, a hotel for social travelers—here's our guide of what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Chicago.

Top Things to Do in Chicago

On the western shore of Lake Michigan, the Midwest's biggest city blends outdoor recreation and cosmopolitan luxuries. Millions visit each year to shop the Magnificent Mile, explore Millennium Park and cheer on one of the eight pro sports home teams. Jazz clubs and restaurants keep the party going into the night.

Buckingham Fountain

What to Do

Adler Planetarium The exhibits get a little technical for a casual visitor, but the sky shows are stunning. If you go, splurge on a theater package to see a couple of them. adlerplanetarium.org

Andy's Jazz Club This River North spot stands out for its 43-year history of live music and for dinners of braised short rib and shrimp risotto. andysjazzclub.com

Art on the Mart Public art goes big with the world's largest permanent digital projection. Curated art flows on selected evenings across the 25-story, two-block-long building (formerly The Merchandise Mart). artonthemart.com

Bobby's Bike Hike Guided biking or walking tours detail Chicago history. bobbysbikehike.com

Buckingham Fountain In Grant Park, one of the world's largest fountains jets into action for 20-minute shows on the hour 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., with a finale at 10:35 p.m. chicagoparkdistrict.com

Burnham Park Walk or bike along 6 miles of curving Lake Michigan shoreline in this 598-acre park, which connects Grant Park to Jackson Park. chicagoparkdistrict.com

Chicago Architecture Center Check out a scale model of the entire city, then hop aboard a 90-minute river cruise—covering details of more than 50 buildings—on Chicago's First Lady cruises. architecture.org

Chicago CityPASS See five attractions for about half the cost of the total for individual admissions. citypass.com

Chicago Riverwalk A pedestrian-friendly trail—part of a multidecade river revitalization plan—runs 1¼ miles along the river from Lake Shore Drive west to Lake Street. Explore gardens, art, restaurants and outfitters with boats and bikes. chicagoriverwalk.us

Chicago Riverwalk

Festivals Chicago knows how to throw a party. Some summer highlights: barbecue and bands at Windy City Smokeout. the music fest Lollapalooza and Chicago Air and Water Show.

The Field Museum This treasure trove of science and anthropology is a Midwest must-see. Thanks to reciprocity agreements, you might score free admission if you show a membership card from another science museum. fieldmuseum.org

Frank Lloyd Wright Trust tours Learn about Wright's architectural legacy in the Chicago area—including his Oak Park home and studio, the Rookery, and the Robie House—on guided tours. flwright.org

Garfield Park Conservatory About 2,100 plant species grow in eight indoor spaces and 10 acres outdoors. Check out ideas for scavenger hunts and smartphone tours until in-person programs resume. garfieldconservatory.org

John G. Shedd Aquarium See beluga whales and other Pacific Northwest coast creatures at the Abbott Oceanarium exhibit and at aquatic shows. sheddaquarium.org

Shedd Aquarium, Chicago

360 Chicago The five-state view from the 94th floor is spectacular and worth admission on a clear day. 360chicago.com

Lincoln Park Zoo Opened in 1868, the free zoo is one of the nation's oldest. It's home to 1,100 animals from 200-plus species. lpzoo.org

The Magnificent Mile More than 460 high-end stores, including boutiques, department stores and high-rise shopping malls, line North Michigan Avenue. themagnificentmile.com

Millennium Park Come to photograph the iconic Cloud Gate sculpture, explore Lurie Garden and check the concert schedule at Jay Pritzker Pavilion. millenniumpark.org

The Bean, Millennium Park, Chicago Credit: Adam Alexander/Choose Chicago

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago See four stories of mod works in a light-filled venue in the Streeterville neighborhood. The new Marisol restaurant provides an arty backdrop for meals. mcachicago.org

Museum of Science and Industry Visitors love programs about technology, transportation and more. The exhibit You! The Experience ages your face 30 years within minutes and makes a giant heart beat in time with your pulse. msichicago.org

Navy Pier One of the city's most popular attractions, expected to reopen in spring 2021, draws visitors with the 200-foot-tall Centennial Wheel, Chicago Children's Museum, restaurants, shops, Imax movies and boat rides—plus, new in 2019, Offshore, the world's largest rooftop deck. navypier.com

Oak Street Beach Potted palm trees, a life-size chess set and access to the 18-mile Lakefront Trail make this urban beach a must. chicagoparkdistrict.com

The Second City A training ground for big-name comics, the theater stages shows that skewer current events. secondcity.com

Wrigley Field The Chicago Cubs play their 107th season at Wrigley this year, after a $900 million multiyear project to upgrade the field, add fan amenities and develop the surrounding area. Check the website for ticket information as well as for dates on off-season guided tours. cubs.com

Oiistar Chicago

Where to Eat

3 Arts Club Café Restoration Hardware's Gold Coast megastore, in the historic Three Arts Club building, has become a hot spot to meet friends for wine, brunch or dinner. chicagocafe.com

The Angry Crab No plates, no silverware, just giant bags of succulent shellfish coated in lemon pepper, garlic butter or Angry Cajun spices. Dine at either the Wicker Park or Rogers Park location. theangrycrabchicago.com

Big Star Enjoy bourbon, beer and tacos along with honky-tonk music in a former 1940s gas station in Wicker Park and a second, larger location in Wrigleyville. bigstarchicago.com

Duck Duck Goat Top Chef winner Stephanie Izard's playful take on a Chinese restaurant delivers a fun evening in the West Loop. Fare such as soup dumplings and spring rolls comes on blue porcelain plates decorated with goats. duckduckgoatchicago.com

Eataly Think of this place as a multistory celebration of Italian eats. Counter service stations offer fresh, hand-filled cannoli; Osteria di Eataly serves house-made pastas and classic Negronis; and aisles stock imported antipasti for home cooking. eataly.com

The Gage Premium whiskey and beer pair with meals like the Gage venison burger, with smoked Gouda and fried jalapeños, at a pub near Millennium Park. thegagechicago.com

Galit The Middle Eastern restaurant in Lincoln Park tempts with dishes such as Crispy Halloumi cheese served with corn, blueberries and oregano. galitrestaurant.com

Frontera Grill Celeb chef Rick Bayless owns the James Beard Award-winning restaurant specializing in seasonal Mexican flavors in River North. The homemade mole sauce always draws raves, as do the margaritas. rickbayless.com

Little Goat Diner All-day breakfasts—Fat Elvis Waffles with bananas and peanut butter; shrimp and cheesy grits; and Spanish omelets—star at this West Loop spot, one of five area restaurants run by celebrity chef Stephanie Izard. littlegoatchicago.com

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Of all the deep-dish joints in the city, many locals swear this chain serves the best. loumalnatis.com

Mindy's Bakery Find sourdough bagels, challah, babka and more at this new Wicker Park bakery, the latest enterprise from James Beard award-winning pastry chef Mindy Segal. mindysbakery.com

Oiistar Get your ramen fix in Wicker Park. A bowl of broth swims with fresh noodles, pork belly, egg and garlic. oiistar.com

Proxi Globally inspired small plates might include fried skate wing with Thai garlic-chili sauce or Indonesian pork jerky at the buzzy West Loop restaurant. proxichicago.com

The Purple Pig The popular Pig moved down Mag Mile to new, larger digs last year and adopted a new menu. Pork still stars, but veggies and snacks draw raves too. thepurplepigchicago.com

Smyth and the Loyalist Chefs prepare three inventive prix fixe meals daily for guests in Smyth's fine-dining space in the West Loop. Downstairs, The Loyalist serves craft cocktails and a terrific cheeseburger. smythandtheloyalist.com

Spinning J Retro furniture surrounds the vintage centerpiece: a 1928 soda fountain, where Humboldt Park diners order handmade sodas, potpies, breakfast sandwiches, Thai tea milk shakes and s'mores pie. spinningj.com

Stan's Donuts and Coffee The double-chocolate old-fashioned doughnut is decadent on its own but even better sliced with a thin layer of fresh gelato in the middle. stansdonutschicago.com

Swift and Sons In any debate about the best steak in meat-loving Chicago, Swift and Sons always makes the list. Savor Japanese wagyu, a bone-in ribeye or beef Wellington that serves two (plus seafood and veggie options), all in a swanky space inside the historic 10-story Fulton Market Cold Storage building. swiftandsonchicago.com

Topolobampo A sleek Mexican restaurant owned by chef Rick Bayless connects to his Frontera Grill in River North and serves organic and heirloom produce. rickbayless.com

Uno Pizzeria and Grill The deep-dish pizza craze began at this little River North spot. Pies come with crispy-edged crust and gooey cheese. unos.com

Freehand Hotel, Chicago Credit: Courtesy of Freehand Chicago/Adrian Gau

Where to Stay

21c Museum Hotel New in 2020, this River North hotel, like others in the 21c collection, features a free contemporary art museum that's open to the public as well as original artwork in the 297 guest rooms. 21cmuseumhotels.com

Ace Hotel Chicago Some rooms come with turntables or guitars in this industrial-chic West Loop hotel created in a building that once housed an Italian-American cheese-making company. acehotel.com

The Blackstone Hotel Spend a bit to get a room or suite with a view of Lake Michigan at this South Michigan Avenue hotel that has hosted 12 presidents. theblackstonehotel.com

Chicago Athletic Association Hotel A boutique rehab at this historical men's sports club added seven bars and restaurants along with 241 cushy guest rooms above Michigan Avenue. chicagoathletichotel.com

Freehand Chicago Aimed at social travelers, room options include a shared quad with bunk beds, the lobby sports a craft cocktail bar, and staff will arrange group activities. freehandhotels.com

The Godfrey Hotel An ultramodern elliptical lobby and fourth-floor lounge with retractable roof and two-level fire pit set a luxurious tone in the 221-room hotel. godfreyhotelchicago.com

Hotel Chicago The high-energy, upscale hotel with a nightclub just off the lobby stands alongside the House of Blues in Marina City. thehotelchicago.com

Hotel EMC2 Tuxedoed robots Leo and Cleo might bring shampoo or towels to your room at this Streeterville hotel, where science and art accents elevate the guest experience. The Albert restaurant focuses on eclectic and seasonal fare. hotelemc2.com

Hotel Zachary A clubby game-day atmosphere injects this subtly Cubs-theme hotel, across from Wrigley Field. hotelzachary.com

The Hoxton Just a few of the reasons to stay at this new West Loop hotel: a rooftop pool; the Peruvian restaurant Cabra, run by rock star chef Stephanie Izard; a speakeasy; and urban, mid-mod rooms. thehoxton.com

Hyatt Place Chicago/River North Hotel Breakfast is included with an affordable stay at a prime location. hyatt.com

Kinzie Hotel Chicago maps serve as murals in the 215 guest rooms and suites, reflecting the River North hotel's focus on celebrating local art and culture. kinziehotel.com

The Langham The Langham

The Langham Fine art graces the walls of the Mies van der Rohe skyscraper in River North, and the 316 guest rooms (complete with marble baths and rain showers) are some of the most spacious in the city. langhamhotels.com

LondonHouse Chicago The 452-room luxury hotel occupies a 1923 former office building in a prime location on North Michigan Avenue. A tri-level rooftop bar overlooks the Chicago River. londonhousechicago.com

The Publishing House Bed and Breakfast Eleven stylish rooms are named after Chicago-based novels and authors. Curl up with a book in the inn's scattered mini libraries, nooks and reading corners. publishinghousebnb.com

The Robey Book one of 69 tower rooms or 20 annex lofts (some with bunk beds as well as a queen) in this Wicker Park combo of a 1929 Art Deco office building and 1905 warehouse. therobey.com

The Virgin Hotel Ergonomic headboards support you while sitting in bed, sliding partitions create private areas in the room, and a smartphone app lets you adjust the heat and order room service. virginhotels.com

Warwick-Allerton Chicago Beyond its 1920s redbrick Renaissance exterior, the Allerton is contemporary. Rooms at this Magnificent Mile spot are comfortable with calming aesthetics. theallertonhotel.com