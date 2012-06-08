Chicago's Blue Man Group

If it's edge you're after, Blue Man Group is the ticket. Having run for 14 seasons, Blue Man Group recently retooled its show at Chicago's Briar Street Theatre. New high-tech twists ramp up its message about the importance of making human connections and embracing differences among people you meet.

If you've seen it before, it's worth knowing the crowd-rousing core remains. You'll still see the PVC-pipe percussion sets, mouth-molded marshmallow sculptures and body-slamming portrait painting. But in the new show, the bald blue guys encounter GiPads (gigantic smartphones). Their virginal exposure to apps reveals a strong, satiric commentary on how our ever-shorter attention spans have cost us face-to-face conversational social skills. But the show's signature dance-party finale, complete with unfurled toilet paper over the audience, feels more fun than finger-shaking.