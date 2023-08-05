A Plant Shop Owner's Guide to Chicago's Artsy, Eclectic Logan Square

When Cotto walks the streets of Logan Square, childhood ghosts haunt him. The Discount Megamall? Gone. His dad's apartments? Occupied by new tenants. The Logan Theatre? Well, that's still there, minus the sticky floors and second-run movies.

As someone who sells plants for a living, Cotto respects the cycle of growth and change. "It's a different neighborhood now, but I'm not mad about it," he says. "This is still home." When customers visit his shop, Terracotto Plants, they might leave with a potted succulent, a plant cutting or a list of where to venture next in this eclectic community on Chicago's Northwest Side. Here's what he recommends.

Cotto at Terracotto Plants, Chicago, Logan Square Cotto | Credit: Sick Fisher

Get Outside

I can't talk enough about the Logan Square Farmers Market on Sundays. There's such a sense of community. Everyone is passionate about what they're selling, whether it's food, flowers or art. But if you don't want to be surrounded by people, head to Palmer Square Park, which is quaint but still close to everything. Or check out The 606, an old elevated train line that's now a trail for walking, biking and jogging.

Logan Arcade, Chicago Logan Arcade | Credit: James Fremont

Play Indoors

Bowling at Fireside Bowl is a must—it's been there since the 1940s. Speaking of timeless classics, the Logan Arcade has a beautiful brick interior and old-school video games. The Logan Theatre is a lot nicer after the 2012 remodel. I'ms o glad they were able to save it. Blues fans shouldn't miss Rosa's Lounge for live music.

OPen Books Logan Square Chicago Credit: Sick Fisher

Shop Local

Wolfbait & B-Girls has jewelry, clothes and other items from local makers. For vintage wares, Lost Girls is such a colorful place, and I've loved watching them grow. Open Books is a nonprofit bookstore—their facade was painted by artist Sick Fisher, who also did the mural on my storefront.

Cafe Con Leche Chicago Cafe Con Leche | Credit: E Just @eeatstheworld

Fill Up

At Cafe Con Leche, I order the chicken jibarito, a Chicago-style Puerto Rican sandwich on flattened, fried plantains. My go-to is chile cheese naan from Superkhana International, across the street from Terracotto. I always recommend Revolution Brewing for an IPA and great people-watching. You'll have to wait in line at Miko's Italian Ice, but it's worth it for the passion fruit. I also love the carrot cake at Lula Cafe.

Revolution Brewing Chicago Credit: Courtesy of Revolution Brewing

Logan Square At a Glance

Who

An eclectic, friendly, creative community and longtime hub for immigrants. Young talent contributes to an artistic and inclusive vibe.

What

Milwaukee Avenue, home to shops, restaurants and bars, bisects the neighborhood. In the grassy median of Logan Boulevard, people hang out on blankets and drink coffee or sample farmers market goodies, surrounded by Greystone homes and historic churches.

Where

Six miles from downtown on the Northwest Side. (Take the Blue Line.)

