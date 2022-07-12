Enjoy a River Cruise, World-Class Theater and Fine Dining in Chicago

The Windy City’s pizzazz—like its pizza—is no secret. You can’t possibly see and taste everything on one trip (or even fit every must-do into a bucket list … ahem, Navy Pier, the Riverwalk, the Mag Mile and The Bean). And that’s exactly why we love it.

Bucket List

A Museum

A Boat Ride

Chicago has two waterfronts—Lake Michigan and the Chicago River. Explore with Kayak Chicago tours and rentals. Or hop aboard Chicago's First Lady for a Chicago Architecture Foundation Center cruise.

A Ball Game

Even America's pastime can't be narrowed to one pick! The CTA Red Line train takes Cubs fans north to Wrigley Field—and also carries White Sox fans south to Guaranteed Rate Field.

A Show

It's a Date!

Warm weather in Chicago means time on the water and oh-so-many outdoor concerts. The Millennium Park Music Series puts on 10 shows of various genres­. For a classy time, Grant Park Music Festival entertains with the Grant Park Orchestra. The best news: They are free!

Lardon in Logan Square reuben sandwich Credit: Kevin J. Miyazaki

Where to Eat

New Classic

If it's not broke, don't fix it—but a little upgrade never hurts. At Lardon in Logan Square, the Reuben is enriched with Gouda, house sauerkraut and "fancy sauce" (garlic aioli with ketchup and cornichons).

Delish Deals

Chinatown can overwhelm (and excite!) with its restaurant options, but trust us when we say to order Pork Soup Dumplings at Hing Kee Restaurant. Laid-back vibes rule at Parson's Chicken and Fish in Logan Square. Enjoy a huge plate of crispy chicken and waffles while slurping down a Negroni Slushy on the patio picnic tables.

Worth the Splurge

At Mi Tocaya Antojeria in Logan Square, chef and owner Diana Dávila creates elevated dishes inspired by her Mexican ancestors, including the popular Peanut Butter Lengua.

The Aviary in the West Loop serves artistic cocktails that almost double as fun science experiments. Let your server help guide you through a three-course cocktail progression before it's time to take an Uber home.

Free and Fab

At the site of the 1893 World's Fair on Jackson Park Island, stroll through the Japanese Garden of the Phoenix. Bonus: cherry blossoms in the springtime.

Family Hits

Eat

Start the day with a brioche French toast flight at Lincoln Park's Batter and Berries. Most kids love a dog (a hot dog, that is). A quick stop at Fatso's Last Stand will set you up with the famous Chicago Char dog. Dinner is meant for deep dish. Options abound, but Giordano's and Lou Malnati's are a couple of the classics.

Play

Budget Pick

Always free and always fun, Lincoln Park Zoo is a wildlife oasis sandwiched between Lake Michigan and skyscrapers. Don't miss the red pandas and polar bears.

Buckingham Fountain at Grant Park Credit: Caroline Naif

Photo Op

If you didn't 'gram Grant Park's Buckingham Fountain, were you really here?

Publishing House Bed and Breakfast Credit: Bob Stefko

Where to Stay