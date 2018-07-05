5 Tours to Try in Chicago

In a city of more than 2.7 million people, 7,000-plus restaurants, 600 parks and 70 museums, it can be hard to know where to start exploring. A tour that aligns with your personal interests—architecture, food, art, biking—might be the perfect way to discover the Midwest's largest city.

Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio Wright Home and Studio | Credit: Courtesy of IOT

Frank Lloyd Wright Trail

A self-guided trail connects 13 Frank Lloyd Wright properties in locations such as Chicago, Rockford and Springfield. After touring the stops in the Chicago area, including the Wright Home and Studio and the Frederick C. Robie House, head out to catch some of the others. The 35-room Dana-Thomas House in Springfield contains the nation's largest collection of Wright's site-specific original art glass and furniture; in Rockford, the Laurent House was designed for an owner with special access needs. Downloadable PDF files provide insight from architecture experts.

Pizza City USA Chicago Illinois Credit: Courtesy of Galdones Photography

Pizza Tours That Go Deeper Than Deep Dish

Why just eat Chicago's world-famous pizza when you can also talk about it with knowledgeable "Doughcents"? Step aboard the Chicago Pizza Bus, or take a guided walk through a neighborhood, with Pizza City USA tours. Your experience might include kitchen tours, in-depth pizza analysis, and samples of deep-dish, Roman al Taglio, Neapolitan or Sicilian pizza. Owner/founder Steve Dolinsky—winner of 13 James Beard Foundation awards for his TV, radio and podcast work, and currently a food reporter for The Food Guy on Chicago's NBC 5—leads some of the tours himself (and personally trains the other guides).

Bobby's Bike Hike, Chicago Illinois Credit: Courtesy of Bobby's Bike Hike

Bike Your Way—Scenic or Spooky

Scenery, history and exercise! Hop on an electric-powered or classic bike and join the Bobby's Bike Hike guides in a casual pedal around town. Themes for the tours change periodically, but typically include a neighborhood excursion, top attractions tour and food tour. Make reservations early for the Bobby's Fright Hike: Halloween Edition Night Bike Tour in October—three hours of pedaling through some of the city's spookiest spots.

Art Institute of Chicago Museum Hack tour Credit: Courtesy of Museum Hack

Art with Sass at the Art Institute of Chicago

Museum Hack's tours of the Art Institute of Chicago are as funny as they are informative. Behind-the-scenes looks at the museum include stories about art and artists (spiced with sarcasm and jokes), games (with prizes!) and fun photo ops. You can customize your tour with a theme such as Game of Thrones or 19th Century French Impressionism.

Chicago City Model Experience Chicago Model Experience | Credit: Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Foundation

Design and History with Chicago Architecture Foundation