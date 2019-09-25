Chicago, Illinois

Discover Chicago's Secret Side in This New Guidebook

A Chicago transplant reveals—and revels in—her adopted city’s surprising secrets.
The Magic of Chicago's Midnight Circus

Under a not-too-big top, a Chicago troupe uses the magic of circus to expose kids to the arts and raise funds for city parks.
Shedd Aquarium Welcomes Fluffy New Penguin Chicks

Four Magellanic penguin chicks have joined the animal family at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium.
"We're All In This Together" Signs Appear Around Chicago

A Chicago firm known for its You Are Beautiful stickers just put 24 new messages all around Chicago.
This Formal Garden Will Make You Want to Redo Your Backyard

The head of a Chicago-area landscape firm drapes his garden in history and traditional style. Think you could say yes to the dressy? Take a tour and pocket ideas for a yard of any size.
Where You Can Find Must-See Chicago Comedy in 2020

Chicago has been proving grounds for the rising stars of comedy since the birth of improv (which also happened in the Windy City). Here's where to find them in the year ahead.
A Whirlwind Weekend in Chicago

Mix and match a stop from each category to create your own must-do lineup. The best part? Next time you visit, you can mix it again to create a whole new adventure.
Teatime in Chicago

No need to lift your pinkie. These trending Chicago afternoon affairs serve up all the elegance with none of the old stuffiness.
Where to Indulge Your Chocolate Cravings In and Around Chicago

12 New Experiences in Chicago

Holiday Getaway to Chicago

Top Things to Do Along Chicago's North Shore

A New Home for Sue the T. Rex

Sue the T. Rex—for years one of the most prominent displays at Chicago's Field Museum—has moved to a new upstairs home, complete with video and audio to tell visitors more about the dinosaur's life.

Cozy Rides in Chicago's First Glass-Top Touring Boat

5 Amazing Hidden Places in Chicago

A Literary Getaway to Chicago

Chicago's Revamped 'The Nutcracker'

Chicago's New Crop of Veggie-Centric Restaurants

A New Center for Chicago Architecture Tours

Troll-Hunting at The Morton Arboretum

Fall Arts Walk in Chicago's Wabash Arts Corridor

5 Tours to Try in Chicago

8 New Ways to Play Around Wrigley Field

Chicago Outdoor Festival Guide

Pothole Art in Chicago

Art to Save the Sea at Shedd Aquarium

Behind the Scenes Chicago's Wrigley Field

Street Art Moves Inside at Hotel Chicago West Loop

Go Green with a Living Roof

10 New Experiences in Chicago

A Five-Star Stop for Birders: Chicago

Chicago's Riverfront Comes Alive

How to Explore Public Art in Chicago's Pilsen Neighborhood

36 Hours in Chicago

How to Make the Most of Chicago Restaurant Week

Explore the New American Writers Museums

Work Out Like a Warrior in Chicago

Funky Holiday Shopping at Chicago's Renegade Craft Fair

