Chicago, Illinois

Discover Chicago's Secret Side in This New Guidebook
A Chicago transplant reveals—and revels in—her adopted city’s surprising secrets.
The Magic of Chicago's Midnight Circus
Under a not-too-big top, a Chicago troupe uses the magic of circus to expose kids to the arts and raise funds for city parks.
Shedd Aquarium Welcomes Fluffy New Penguin Chicks
Four Magellanic penguin chicks have joined the animal family at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium.
"We're All In This Together" Signs Appear Around Chicago
A Chicago firm known for its You Are Beautiful stickers just put 24 new messages all around Chicago.
This Formal Garden Will Make You Want to Redo Your Backyard
The head of a Chicago-area landscape firm drapes his garden in history and traditional style. Think you could say yes to the dressy? Take a tour and pocket ideas for a yard of any size.
Where You Can Find Must-See Chicago Comedy in 2020
Chicago has been proving grounds for the rising stars of comedy since the birth of improv (which also happened in the Windy City). Here's where to find them in the year ahead.