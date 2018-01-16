Top Things to Do in Champaign-Urbana
The University of Illinois anchors the two-in-one metro area, 135 miles southwest of Chicago.
What To Do
Allerton Park and Retreat Center Robert Henry Allerton, an avid art collector, filled the gardens of his estate with more than 100 lovingly placed sculptures. allerton.illinois.edu
Cinema Gallery The theater, built in 1870 as Busey's Opera Hall, now houses pieces from more than 50 local artists working in ceramics, paint and sculpture. cinemagallery.cc
Krannert Art Museum More than 10,000 works of art are housed here, including ancient Egyptian sculptures and pieces by Andy Warhol. kam.illinois.edu
Market at the Square Music hums and shoppers browse local goods on Saturday mornings. urbanamarket.org
Spurlock Museum The mix of art and anthropological artifacts from around the world feels like a miniature of Chicago's Field Museum. spurlock.illinois.edu
University of Illinois Arboretum At the campus arboretum, flowerbeds bloom in geometric patterns and paths wind throug cherry trees. illinois.edu
Wandell Sculpture Garden Contemporary sculptures (mostly abstract, geometric and metal) jut out of the prairie grass. urbanaparks.org
What To Eat
Black Dog Smoke and Ale House If you're lucky, you can snag their burnt ends before their daily sell-out. blackdogsmoke.com
The Blind Pig Co. Try a microbrew under the twinkle lights on the patio. blindpigco.com
Courier Cafe An on-site garden feeds their salad bar. couriercafe.squarespace.com
Golden Harbor The menu has over 3,000 dishes and an entire section dedicated to sea cucumber. goldenharboronline.com
Miga Asian-influenced dishes such as fried rice with turkey sausage, cabbage and chili paste. miga-restaurant.com
Papa Del's Pizza Pies are slung with puffy crusts and bold sauce here. papadels.com
Where To Stay
Illini Union Hotel Located near the University of Illinois campus, the 72 simple guest rooms have free Wi-Fi and reserved parking. union.illinois.edu
For more information visitchampaigncounty.org