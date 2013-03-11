Bishop Hill Trip Guide

The site of a utopian religious community founded in 1846 by Swedish immigrant Erik Janson, Bishop Hill was run as a commune until 1861 and was the major Swedish settlement in western Illinois. Today visitors can still see a handful of historically significant buildings and learn about the religious and cultural background of this small town.

Candy, coffee, preserves, gifts and some Swedish foods fill shelves at this store , built in 1853 and now operated by the Bishop Hill Heritage Association.

Tour four areas from the mid 1800s all now owned by the state: The Bishop Hill Museum, the Colony Church, the Colony Hotel and the Village Park. Self-guided tour brochures explain the significance of each site. At the museum, admire paintings by Olof Krans, who documented life in the Bishop Hill Colony in the mid-19th century and painted residents' portraits.