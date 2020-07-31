Best Illinois Road Trips

This classic road trip symbolically begins at Chicago's Buckingham Fountain and continues for 300 miles southwest through Illinois (or about 435 miles if you take all the original side roads). It crosses the Mississippi River outside St. Louis and heads west to Santa Monica, California. Much of the Illinois section runs a few yards from Interstate-55, but in towns along the way, the road feels more like the two-lane sojourn that lives in memory. Experience both small-town charm in places like Pontiac and Joliet as well as the amenities of larger cities such as Springfield.

