Unwind and Learn at Illinois' First Folk School

In the early 1900s, artists and socialites traveled to an Illinois estate to relax and create. Now you can, too, at the state’s first folk school.

The historic Allerton Park and Retreat Center unfolds like a set from Bridgerton. Tranquil prairie and farmland give way to an imposing Georgian Revival mansion set beside a reflecting pool. Gracious alleys cut through formal gardens, fountains and flowering parterres intermingle, and a charming barn rises from well-tended pastures.

Allerton Park and Retreat Center Credit: Courtesy of Allerton Park and Retreat Center

It all forms the backdrop for Illinois' first folk school—a place where people come to learn hands-on skills in a natural setting—which builds on the legacy of Robert Allerton. Heir to one of the Gilded Age's largest fortunes, Allerton honed his artistic sensibilities via studies in Munich and Paris. When the 24-year-old returned to Chicago in 1897, he decided to manage his family's vast rural landholdings instead of their stockyards and banks.

But Allerton likely had another reason for building a life near Monticello, Illinois. At "The Farms," he could be himself—a gay man. Others felt at home there too. During the 1920s and 1930s, Allerton's guest lists show an array of Chicago composers, painters, sculptors and journalists. Farming experts also came for its state-of-the-art ag operation, leading to close ties with the University of Illinois. In fact, the philanthropist deeded his mansion, grounds and farmland to the University in 1946.

For the past decade, the University has offered arts and crafts programming at the estate, setting the stage for this fall's launch of The Farms: An Allerton Folk School. Several buildings have been renovated to host teachers and students. The historic icehouse is now a studio for artists-in-residence. An old shed is being converted for multipurpose use. Guests who stay in one of the 34 lodging rooms gather in the renewed Greenhouse Cafe for fresh fare and happy hours. Many time their stay with monthly Allerton Supper Club events, when local chefs curate multicourse meals.

"Our classes and facilities have a unique historic tie to the property," says Derek Peterson, executive director. "We offer a place where guests can unplug and share creative experiences that draw them together."

Allerton, whose memorial plaque reads,"gave his woodland home … for the people to enjoy and enrich their lives," would be pleased.

Class Schedule

For the inaugural fall season, the folk school will offer more than two dozen classes and experiences. Here's a taste.

Beginning Weaving 1 and 2

Learn the basics and weave a table runner from start to finish. Students who've completed the first six weeks can move on to the next course, where they will create their own weaving project.

Bookbinding

Take an intro class on different approaches to bookbinding, both for practical and artistic purposes. Students will complete a final book project demonstrating an individual creative approach to the varied techniques taught in class.

Improve Your Improv