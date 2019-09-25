Top Things to Do in Chicago
Museums, shopping, a free zoo, a hotel for social travelers—here's our guide of what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Chicago.
Top Things to Do in Springfield, Illinois
Springfield delivers both serious history lessons and lighthearted slices of Americana. But the city where Lincoln lived is known for informative sites that put a relatable face on a larger-than-life figure.
Top Things to Do in Galena
On the Galena River in northwest Illinois, this town’s century-old buildings now house shops, galleries, wineries and restaurants. Beyond Main Street, find water sports, golf and other active outings.
Top Things to Do in Alton and Grafton, Illinois
The 33-mile Meeting of the Great Rivers Scenic Byway connects Pere Marquette State Park to river ports such as Grafton and Alton. Museums, antiquing, birding and ziplining fill a getaway.
Top Things to Do in Bloomington-Normal
In central Illinois, seemingly all roads lead to Bloomington-Normal, which is crisscrossed by interstates 39, 55 and 74, as well as historic Route 66. The twin cities are home to Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University and nearly two dozen art galleries. Check out our trip guide.
Top Things to Do in Champaign-Urbana
The University of Illinois anchors the two-in-one metro area, 135 miles southwest of Chicago.