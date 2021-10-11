In 2019, the Chicago Botanic Garden debuted Lightscape, a coproduction with Sony Music that featured installations like a choir of singing trees and the stunning Cathedral of Light. The event returns November 12, 2021 to January 2, 2022. Tickets sold out last year, so plan ahead!

More to enjoy in Illinois: Illumination: Tree of Lights at The Morton Arboretum from November 20, 2021 to January 2, 2022; ZooLights at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, November 19, 2021 to January 2, 2022; and the East Peoria Festival of Lights from November 25, 2021 through January 3, 2022.