Family Travel

Best Midwest Family Vacations
Head for a sparkling lake, explore big-city science and nature museums, or enjoy hiking and biking in state parks.
3 Fun Michigan Family Getaways
Assemble an ideal itinerary for your family—an afternoon, a day or a full weekend—at three fun-for-all spots around Michigan: the Mackinac Island area, Ford Motor Company attractions in Dearborn and Michigan’s Adventure in Muskegon.
21 Places for Family Fun in Nebraska
Get wet, wild and cultured at the state's wide array of dynamic family-friendly attractions, including water parks, children's museums and zoos.
Top 10 Things to Do with Kids in the Twin Cities
The Twin Cities embrace the outdoors with family-friendly attractions such as Valleyfair amusement park and the Minnesota Zoo, but there’s plenty inside to keep kids busy when the weather’s too hot or wet.
Top Things to Do with Kids in Dubuque, Iowa
Baseball fields, caves and the mighty Mississippi River provide a fun backdrop for a family-friendly Midwest weekend getaway to Dubuque.
Top Things to Do with Kids in Cincinnati
Grown-ups don’t need any excuse to visit the Cincinnati Museum Center, the Reds Hall of Fame or the Newport Aquarium on their own, but bringing the kids makes sense on this Midwest weekend getaway in Cincinnati. Here’s what belongs on your Queen City to-do list.