Beyond the Region

Warm-Weather Getaway to Southwest Florida
You know Henry Ford and Thomas Edison for the car and the light bulb. But these Michigan buddies also helped invent the winter escape. Follow their early snowbird tracks into wild (and tamed) tropics in southwest Florida to places in and around Fort Myers and Sanibel.
Warm-Weather Getaway to Savannah, Georgia
The price of a road trip south, Savannah, Georgia, offers wanderlust-y Midwesterners a taste of Europe—and a mild winter escape.
Warm-Weather Getaway to San Diego
San Diego boasts 260 sunny days a year, miles of rugged beachside and barking seals. But that's just the welcome mat to this SoCal haven.
Warm-Weather Getaway to Tucson, Arizona
At the Sonoran Desert around Tucson, Arizona—one of Midwesterners’ favorite winter escapes—you’ll find a week’s worth of golf, art and spas, all soaked in warm sunshine.
Warm-Weather Getaway to Texas' Hill Country
It's a reasonable drive to a mild winter escape in the Texas Hill Country, where the beloved bluebonnets start blooming in March near German-settled towns full of historic sites, galleries and wineries.