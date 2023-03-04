Best of the Midwest Awards Winners 2023

We're going with the flow on this, since it's not technically a neighborhood but packed with enough vivacity to be one. Kayaks and tour boats glide along this 1.25- mile stretch of the Chicago River as guides point out architectural gems like the wavy St. Regis Chicago (the tallest structure in the world designed by a woman). Take breaks at Sweet Home Gelato or City Winery before seeing Art on theMART, the world's largest video art projection, on theMART's facade.