7 Rooftop Experiences to Enjoy This Winter

No hibernation here! Brave the elements and book one of these rooftop experiences this season.

When it comes to winter rooftop experiences, Midwesterners are spoiled for choice. Here's our guide to some of the region's best new and spruced-up attractions—from curling and skating with skyline views to four-course meals in luxe cabins. Many of these experiences take place at hotels but are open to the general public. See what makes these seven spots deserving of your must-visit list.

Hewing Hotel rooftop pool Credit: Courtesy of Hewing Hotel

Hewing Hotel Sauna and Rooftop Pool, Minneapolis

Embrace Minnesota's winter chill and embark in the Nordic practice of Thermaculture on Thursdays at the Hewing Hotel. Head to the rooftop sauna for a guided meditation with essential oil-infused steam followed by a cold plunge and swim in the heated rooftop pool.

Peninsula Chicago Ice Rink, Chicago

From the top of Chicago's Peninsula hotel, skaters get a dazzling view of Michigan Avenue's twinkling lights and holiday decor while twirling around the rink. This rooftop attraction has been a wintertime staple in the Windy City for a decade; it's also a picturesque spot for photos. Call ahead to make a reservation (available through February).

Lux Domes at Café Benelux, Milwaukee Credit: Courtesy of Lowlands Group

Lux Domes at Cafe Benelux, Milwaukee

Nab a dome overlooking Milwaukee's Third Ward to revel in Cafe Benelux's inviting, cool-kid atmosphere. Your reservation comes with two seasonal drink packages of your choosing, like Rumchata Caramel Hot Cocoa and Winter Solstice Sangria (non-alcoholic options available too), plus a take-home mug for each guest. Each igloo seats 6 to 8 and is decked out in holiday decor, a Bluetooth speaker and infrared heat.

Stone's Throw at the Emily Hotel, Chicago

Come for the rooftop curling experience on the 5th floor terrace of this West Loop hotel; stay to cozy up in a heated yurt decked out in '80s nostalgia (like Goonies posters and vintage toys) with your 21+ crew. S'mores and cocktails take the edge off friendly competition.

Nordic Village at Riva Terrace, Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis

Executive Chef Martin Morelli's seasonal fine-dining experience will transport your taste buds straight to the Italian Alps. Warm up by the fire tables before dining inside a private cedar cabin adorned with white decor, fuzzy blankets and string lights. The four-course, Alps-inspired menu features dishes like pull-apart bread with torched raclette, onion soup, cheese fondue and homemade s'mores.

Chateau Carbide Winter Garden Chicago Credit: Meghan Beierle

Chateau Carbide Winter Garden, Pendry Chicago

The Pendry's rooftop restaurant, Chateau Carbide, glams it up for the season with an imaginative Winter Garden featuring three-sided urban lodges outfitted with firepits, plush pillows and cozy blankets. Chef Jeff Vucko's seasonal small bites like Umami Kettle Chips with crème fraîche caviar dip pair beautifully with warming cocktails like the Ski In, Ski Out made with Earl Grey-infused apple cider, amaretto and Irish whiskey.

Igloos @ The Roof, The Broadway Hotel, Columbia, Missouri