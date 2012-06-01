25 Weekend Getaways Near Chicago

Every day, hundreds of drivers speed past the turnoff on US-20 for Apple River Canyon State Park, bound for getaways in Galena. Those travelers admire the view from the car, not realizing that if they wanted a peek at one of the area's few remaining secrets, they should turn north on Canyon Park Road west of Stockton and drive for just 7 miles. The 297-acre Apple River Canyon State Park offers quiet amid the woods along Apple River. Hike the bluffs. Look for fossils. Listen for wildlife. Fish the river—and let the others head to Galena.

