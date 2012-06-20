50 Midwest Resorts We Love

Upscale Big Cedar Lodge on the southern tip of Table Rock Lake features hotel rooms in three lodges (with rooms overlooking the lake, of course). Log cabins hidden among the pine trees are also a big draw. Wooden decks have their own gas grills, and room service will gladly provide all the fixings for a do-it-yourself barbeque, so you dine in seclusion while watching boats laze on the water below.

If you want to do more than just relax, activities for both kids and adults will keep you entertained. Guests enjoy standup paddleboard yoga, yoga hikes, a 62-foot luxury dinner yacht and kids' programs (including Fun Mountain with 11 indoor adventures). Companion destination Top of the Rocks Ozarks Heritage Preserve features a golf course, two restaurants and a museum, situated to showcase every sunset over the lake.