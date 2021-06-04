Gather Bouquets of Joy From Midwest Flower Farms

What is it about a field of flowers that makes us want to tug on our wellies and don our floppiest sun hat? It might be the allure of getting that perfect shareable shot—or maybe it's something deeper. Flower farms have (ahem) blossomed over the last few years, driven primarily by social media and backyard exploration. Cute photos aside, fresh flowers not only brighten your home, but they also have scientific benefits as mood-boosters and stress-reducers.

"I could have told you that!" laughs Ann Franzenburg, who runs Pheasant Run Farm in eastern Iowa, with her husband, Eric, and their son Calvin. "That's why folks bring flowers to people in the hospital. People respond to certain flowers. They'll say, 'Oh, my grandma grew that!' They're almost moved to tears to see that flower again."

A study done by Rutgers University confirms that: Every participant who received flowers grinned. Researchers were surprised, but for flower fans, it's a no-brainer.

U-pick flower farms like Pheasant Run deliver a bouquet of joy with a small price tag, while also connecting us to nature in a lasting way. Load up on lavender, gather gladiolus and stock up on sunflowers from these farms that will be in full bloom this summer.

New Life Lavender And Cherry Farm, Baraboo, Wisconsin

The rocky Baraboo Bluffs shelter this family farm not too far from Madison, home to 40 acres of fragrant lavender fields and wildflower meadows. Guests hop on wagons for farm tours and sign up for U-pick lavender classes. Owners Aron and Laura McReynolds (a former pharmacist and aromatherapy expert, respectively) talk to guests about distilling essential oils like those used in the lavender mists, lotions and massage oils they develop for the gift shop. The farm's coveted lavender ice cream and other treats are made from scratch. "We want people to take a tour, do some shopping, get some drinks or maybe try a piece of our signature lavender cherry pie," Aron says. "We make it about the experience."

Three Acre Farm, Byron Center, Michigan

Right in her backyard, Lori Hernandez's garden bursts with over 100 types of flowers and foliage, including colorful zinnias, button-like strawflowers, delicate Queen Anne's lace, elegant dahlias and ultra-textured amaranths. Her farmstead outside of Grand Rapids, with its 1880s house and weathered barn, serves as a sanctuary. "We grow flowers, but what people really want is an experience and a connection, time to themselves for quiet reflection," she says. "The farm offers an almost sacred space for that. Being surrounded by nature is a really healing experience." Hernandez sells flowers from the self-serve, honor system Flower House. She also offers farm tours, dahlia tubers and gardening classes.

Pheasant Run Farm, Van Horne, Iowa

A yellow wave washes across eastern Iowa each August during Pheasant Run Farm's Sunflower Experience outside Belle Plaine. Quiet paths meander through 9 acres of towering sunflowers. Nestled among them you'll find vintage farm implements, garden gnomes and signs sharing snippets of history from the nearby Lincoln Highway. "The variety that we grow is 8 feet tall, so it's almost as if you're in a forest of sunflowers," Ann Franzenburg says. Cut-your-own sunflower bouquets are available for an additional cost. As the shadows lengthen, climb a viewing platform to watch a blazing sunset above a sea of nodding blooms.

Dollie's Farm, Franklin, Indiana

Snip tulips, hyacinths and daffodils in spring; lavender in June; and mint and over 80 flower varieties in summer at this Indy-area farm. It's a family tradition: Tricia Wilson's great-grandma Dollie (who bought 40 acres with egg and butter money) offered zinnias to customers who would come to get eggs from her. Guests still buy eggs at her namesake farm. They also fly kites in the clover field while picnicking in the sunshine. "The rush of life seems to leave in the parking lot," Wilson says. "People will bring a bottle of wine and sit on one of the swings to watch the sunset. Great-grandma would be very pleased."

Make a Bouquet U-Pick Flower Farm, Arlington, Ohio

Jessi Alger loves flowers. Her parents are farmers and her husband has a landscaping background. So a few years ago, they converted their northwest Ohio farm to a garden, selling sunflowers, gerbera daisies, cosmos, yarrow and other blooms by the stem from their Make A Bouquet You-Pick Flower Field. They've since opened It's Always Somethin' Gift Shop stocked with locally made items. "This is something that just brings a little joy to everybody," Alger says.

Omena Cut Flowers, Suttons Bay, Michigan

Omena Cut Flowers north of Suttons Bay is open daily May through October for U-Pick bouquets; the flower selection changes seasonally, starting with daffodils and ending with dahlias and mums. Customers can snip a bouquet or just enjoy the scenery. Many leave notes of hope, gratitude and inspiration. "Thank you for your celebration of everyday miracles," one visitor wrote.

How to Make Cut Flowers Last

Three Acre Farm's Lori Hernandez shares her top three tips for making a bouquet of cut flowers last.

Rise and Shine

Cut flowers in the morning, if possible. The stems are most hydrated then, which means less wilting and longer-lasting blooms. A flower cut in the middle of the day won't last as long as one cut when the sun is low.

Strip the Stems

Remove leaves from the bottom half of the stem so there is no foliage in the water, which can cause rot and clog the stems.

Keep Flowers and Fruit Separate