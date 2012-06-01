Top Midwest Arboretums and Botanical Gardens

Two miles of paths wind through formal gardens, a wildflower meadow and an arboretum with wild turkeys at Lauritzen Gardens, along the Missouri River Valley south of downtown Omaha. Tour more than a dozen gardens, including an herb garden, children's garden and rose garden.

There's something beautiful to see here every season of the year; one of our favorite annual events is the Poinsettia Show, which starts in late November and runs through early January. Thousands of poinsettias—in shades of red, pink, white and variegations—flare against indoor gardens' tropical foliage.

