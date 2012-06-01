The Magic of Midwest Covered Bridges

Benetka Road Covered Bridge, built about 1900 and renovated in 1985, spans the Ashtabula River and is one of 17 historic and reconstructed bridges in northeast Ohio's Ashtabula County. In the fall, the Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival features tours of the bridges plus country music, clogging and pumpkin carving. Orchards and vineyards surround pretty lake towns in Ashtabula, which borders Lake Erie.

While you're there: Explore local wineries including Debonne Vineyards in Madison, 8 miles south of Geneva, and Harpersfield Vineyard in Geneva. Sample Italian dishes and wine made on-site at Ferrante Winery and Ristorante, south of Geneva. Stay overnight at The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake on the southern shore of Lake Erie.