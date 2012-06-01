20 Great Lakes Getaways
From Minnesota to Ohio, towns along the Midwest's Great Lakes capture the summer vacation spirit. Here are some of our favorite Great Lakes getaways, with tips on exploring each one.
Munising, Michigan
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore steals the show, but this Upper Peninsula town on Lake Superior delivers on other adventures, too. Five fun experiences to add to your list:
- On Munising Bay Shipwreck Tours, look up to see a lighthouse or down through glass viewing wells to see shipwrecks.
- Sandstone cliffs streaked by minerals, dunes, beaches, waterfalls and forested shoreline stretch for more than 40 miles in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore (pictured) between Munising and Grand Marais.
- Kayak tours with outfitters like Paddling Michigan put things in perspective, with guides leading paddlers under overhangs and past waterfalls.
- A lumber baron's 1896 home has morphed into lodge-like Roam Inn in Munising. Some of the 18 guest rooms offer Lake Superior views.
- Our pasty from Muldoon's Pasties came fresh from the oven with a flaky crust, tender beef and nicely textured veggies. Enjoy your traditional Michigan treat on the porch, on picnic tables on the lawn or to go.
Door County, Wisconsin
Roughly 75 miles long and 10 miles across, the Door Peninsula offers more than 300 miles of shoreline to explore, along with charming small towns such as Ephraim, Fish Creek, Egg Harbor and Sister Bay. Five fun experiences to add to your list:
- Enjoy Door County islands and waters on a Shoreline Boat Cruise.
- A loyal theater community and enthusiastic summer audiences have made Peninsula Players Theatre an institution for more than 70 years.
- Destinations like Pelletier's (pictured) and White Gull Inn host fish boils, a traditional Door County experience: part dinner, part theater, all delicious.
- The historic Eagle Harbor Inn offers both spacious whirlpool suites in cottages as well as nine bedrooms in a traditional B&B.
- Hiking, biking, boating, swimming, fishing, camping, golf, a nature center and the historic Eagle Bluff lighthouse are among the highlights of Peninsula State Park.
Grand Haven, Michigan
Stroll on a boardwalk dotted with ice cream shops and gaze at an iconic red lighthouse in this quintessential beach town. Five fun experiences to add to your list:
- The 48-acre recreation area at Grand Haven State Park has a popular beach plus views of the Grand Haven pier and lighthouse.
- Colorful jets of water dance to music by the likes of Sousa and Led Zeppelin in a 25-minute show on summer nights at Grand Haven Musical Fountain.
- The modern Harbor House Inn overlooks downtown. Homemade treats star at the buffet breakfast and afternoon tea; at night, look for the inn's signature caramel candy.
- Odd Side Ales brews specialty and often-quirky beers (think raspberry wheat, peanut butter stout and bubble gum ale). Enjoy samples in a lounge stocked with board games.
- Three restaurants in one—casual, midrange and fine-dining—make the Kirby House a popular stop.
Chesterton, Indiana
This small Lake Michigan town offers easy access to the Indiana Dunes, plus tempting lodging and dining options. Five fun experiences to add to your list:
- Indiana Dunes State Park (pictured) and the surrounding Indiana Dunes National Park draw visitors with spectacular sand beaches, plus interesting nature trails along the dunes, prairies, woodlands and wetlands.
- Small-town goodness is a main ingredient in all of Red Cup Cafe & Deli's homemade baked items, sandwiches and soups.
- Chesterton's European Market attracts up to 150 vendors offering fresh produce, plants, artisanal breads and more each Saturday from May through October.
- Near the lake, you'll find the amenities of a vacation rental with the flexibility of a hotel at the Dunes Walk Inn.
- Creative burger varieties and delicious desserts make tiny Octave Grill worth multiple visits.
Petoskey, Michigan
Set on a hill above Little Traverse Bay, Petoskey is a postcard-pretty town full of historic cottages and high-end shopping. Five fun experiences to add to your list:
- The Little Traverse Wheelway bike trail (pictured) follows the Lake Michigan shore from Charlevoix 26 miles north to Harbor Springs.
- Shop for classic fruit treats at American Spoon.
- Victorian charm at the sprawling Stafford's Bay View Inn draws couples and girlfriends for memorable stays along the shore.
- Housed in a 120-year-old church, Crooked Tree Arts Center has been home to northwest Michigan's cultural development for almost half a century, offering art exhibits, classes, and dance and music performances.
- In Bay Harbor's marina, choose among 60-plus beer varieties in the fun, faux-nautical saloon Knot Just a Bar.
Saugatuck, Michigan
This Lake Michigan shore town boasts more than 40 art galleries and outstanding beaches. Five fun experiences to add to your list:
- Long sandy beaches and dunes more than 200 feet tall draw nature enthusiasts, bird-watchers and hikers to Saugatuck Dunes State Park.
- Take thrilling rides up and down the steep dunes bordering Lake Michigan with Saugatuck Dune Rides.
- Oval Beach has been recognized as one of the world's best beaches for its wide, sandy shore and clear water, but be sure to check out other area beaches as well.
- The dining room at Bowdie's Chophouse seats just 25, ensuring an intimate experience at the steakhouse in Saugatuck.
- Saugatuck's Belvedere Inn features 10 guest rooms in a restored 1913 mansion; the window seat in the third-floor Windsor Room invites curling up with a book after a long day at the beach.
Duluth
As the gateway to Minnesota's North Shore vacationland, Duluth lures visitors who come for outdoor adventure, the glamour of 1900s-era lumber-boom mansions and breathtaking views of Lake Superior. Five fun experiences to add to your list:
- Duluth's 135-foot-tall Aerial Lift Bridge (pictured) rises more than 20 times each day for sailboats and skyscraper-length ships traveling between Lake Superior and Duluth Harbor.
- Check out the freshwater critters (gigantic sturgeon, otters, trout) at the two-story Great Lakes Aquarium.
- Historical elegance melds with modern-day luxuries at the A.G. Thomson House Historic Bed and Breakfast, a 1909 Dutch Colonial.
- At Vikre Distillery, Lake Superior water goes into craft products like aquavit, a Scandinavian liquor spiced with cardamom and caraway.
- The beautiful Park Point Beach lies on a sandy swath of land separating Lake Superior from the Duluth harbor. Watch the ore boats come and go or brave the lake's temps and frolic in the water.
St. Joseph, Michigan
This Lake Michigan town is revitalizing many of its historic buildings. Within an easy walk of the beach, downtown St. Joe is a popular spot to while away a summer afternoon. Five fun experiences to add to your list:
- Catch a concert, learn to draw, or view art at the turn-of-the-20th-century Box Factory for the Arts.
- Head to Schu's for great burgers and potato soup enjoyed with a side of amazing views of Lake Michigan.
- The restored indoor carousel (pictured) at Silver Beach Center brings the charm of a classic amusement park ride to a new generation.
- Caffe Tosi prides itself on good coffee and local produce; we loved the fresh bread.
- Guests at The Boulevard Inn & Bistro enjoy a French-influenced bistro with a spectacular wine list. Some guest suites have lake views.
Two Harbors, Minnesota
This small town about 27 miles northeast of Duluth provides a base for outdoor exploration along the North Shore. Five fun experiences to add to your list:
- Grand Superior Lodge & Lake Homes offers lots of family activities, such as ATV rides and kayak tours. Chose from rooms, cabins or lakefront homes.
- Superior Hiking Trail heads all the way north to the Canadian border; stop in the Two Harbors store and office for trail information and recommendations.
- Everyone will tell you to stop for pie at landmark Betty's Pies. Everyone is right.
- Local specialties star at the Vanilla Bean Cafe, where you might have Norwegian crepes with blueberries and raspberries for breakfast, wild rice fish chowder for lunch or pan-fried lake trout for dinner.
- Highlights of Gooseberry Falls State Park (14 miles northeast of Two Harbors) include an outstanding visitors center, waterfalls (pictured) and easy trails. It's one of eight fabulous state parks along the North Shore.
South Haven, Michigan
Shops and restaurants abound in the historic downtown area, while a paved trail with signs recounting the village's history follows the waterfront to the Michigan Maritime Museum, home of an 1810 replica sloop. Five fun experiences to add to your list:
- Buy a box of fresh blueberries or pick your own at DeGrandchamp Farms, one of Michigan's largest blueberry farms (pictured).
- Flower gardens surround Yelton Manor B&B, across the street from the beach and within a 10-minute walk to downtown shops and restaurants.
- A few blocks from Lake Michigan, the rehabbed 1920s Victoria Resort Bed and Breakfast features spacious guest rooms, many with whirlpool tubs and fireplaces. Adults only.
- Indulge in sundaes, shakes, malts and waffle bowls at South Haven's throwback Sherman's Ice Cream.
- Sail across the waters of Lake Michigan on Friends Good Will, a replica 1810 square topsail sloop. The ship travels from the Michigan Maritime Museum.
Mackinac Island, Michigan
A short ferry ride transports visitors to famously Victorian and car-free Mackinac Island. Five fun experiences to add to your list:
- Fort Mackinac and Mackinac Island State Park are part of Mackinac State Historic Parks, a collection of museums and parks in the Mackinaw City and Mackinac Island region.
- Family-owned Mackinac Island Carriage Tours, a century-old company, provides horse-drawn buggies for a leisurely tour of the island.
- Enjoy a waterfront setting, gourmet dining and elegantly appointed lodging at Hotel Iroquois.
- A comfortably casual restaurant, Millie's on Main serves well-prepared, locally sourced cuisine in a bistro setting.
- Stay at-or at least visit-the Grand Hotel (pictured), a glorious Victorian-Era landmark, with its purportedly world's-longest 660-foot front porch overlooking the straits.
Lake Erie shore, Ohio
Sandy beaches, coastal wetlands and a wealth of attractions draw visitors to Ohio's Lake Erie towns and islands. Five fun experiences to add to your list:
- Cedar Point Amusement Park/Resort (pictured) in Sandusky has a mix of modern thrill rides and old carnival classics.
- Attractions at Kelleys Island include the state park (for the rental yurts and fabulous beach), fishing spots and Victorian B&Bs. By ferry, 20 minutes from Sandusky or Marblehead.
- The bird-watching enclave of Magee Marsh Wildlife Area, 25 miles east of Toledo, has walking trails and observation towers.
- At Put-in-Bay Winery, sample island wines and relax in the wine garden or on the front porch with a view of Put-in-Bay harbor.
- Rent a kayak and explore on your own, or sign up for a tour with Kayak the Bay Ltd. in Put-in-Bay.
Holland, Michigan
This shore town reflects its Dutch heritage in restaurants and attractions. In the spring, Holland hosts one of the nation's largest flower festivals, Tulip Time. Five fun experiences to add to your list:
- At Windmill Island Gardens, a 250-year-old working windmill towers above a garden-filled 36-acre island.
- Holland's favorite night spot, New Holland Brewing Company, serves award-winning beers and creatively topped pizzas.
- Eight miles west of Holland, Holland State Park has an expansive beach, great lighthouse views and access to Mount Pisgah's towering sand dune.
- Visitors stop at DeBoer's Dutch Brothers Bakery to pick up fresh breads and buttery kraklingen cookies or to nosh on pigs-in-a-blanket and pea soup.
- CityFlatsHotel, one of the world's LEED-certified hotels, sets a sleek tone, with ecofriendly decor, walk-in showers and tall windows.
Grand Marais, Minnesota
This onetime fishing village between the North Woods and Lake Superior draws both outdoorsy types and a large community of working artists. Five fun experiences to add to your list:
- Learn basket making, canoe building, knitting and much more at the wonderfully wholesome North House Folk School (pictured). Classes offered year-round.
- Angry Trout Cafe, a little fish restaurant with a big reputation throughout Minnesota, serves fresh, flavorful Lake Superior fish grilled, fried or in chowder.
- Stay in sleek lakeside condos with fabulous Lake Superior views at East Bay Suites.
- Explore the region's Gunflint Trail—a 55-mile-long road running from Grand Marais to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
- Loon Lake Lodge, one of the Gunflint Trail's best-kept dining secrets, serves up classic resort charm and hearty fare in a small dining room.
Bayfield, Wisconsin
Lake Superior adventure awaits visitors to this town on the Bayfield Peninsula. Five fun experiences to add to your list:
- Explore the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, a 21-island archipelago in Lake Superior known for its rocky hiking trails, lighthouses and sea caves.
- Snuggle under duvets in all-white rooms with whirlpools and windows facing Lake Superior at the Bayfield Inn.
- Drive to any of more than dozen orchards for fresh fruit, baked goods and locally made products.
- Take the 25-minute ferry ride to Madeline Island, the only Apostle Island not part of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Grab a snack in the small town and then head to Big Bay State Park, where trails run along the edge of Lake Superior.
- Enjoy concerts and more at Big Top Chautauqua, a 900-seat canvas tent near the lakeshore.
Charlevoix, Michigan
Families love Charlevoix, an easygoing beach town with a triple lakefront (Lake Michigan, Round Lake and Lake Charlevoix). Five fun experiences to add to your list:
- The surprisingly quiet Fisherman's Island State Park encompasses a swath of Lake Michigan beach outside Charlevoix and is ideal for camping or picnics.
- With curved roofs, deep eaves and cottagey stone walls, Mushroom Houses by native son Earl Young echo the Lake Michigan landscape and look like homes for fairy-tale creatures. Walking tours and self-guided driving tours available.
- Celeste Murdick's Fudge has been creating fudge on Charlevoix's Bridge Street since 1953. Try the classic chocolate.
- Designed by local architect Young, the fieldstone Weathervane Terrace Inn & Suites overlooks Lake Michigan in the heart of Charlevoix.
- Relax at East Park's picnic tables, then take a short walk to watch yachts cruise beneath a drawbridge. Check out nearby galleries, boutiques and waterfront bistros.
New Buffalo, Michigan
A standout beach, boutique hotel, and easy access to inland fruit farms and wineries distinguish this Lake Michigan town. Five fun experiences to add to your list:
- The waterfront Marina Grand Resort encourages indulgence; enjoy 24-hour Ben and Jerry's ice cream delivery, free beach towels and beachside lounge chairs.
- The lighthouse and grassy dunes at New Buffalo City Beach create a scenic backdrop that makes this stretch of sand a cut above the rest.
- The legendary ice cream shop Oink's Dutch Treat (pictured) is the signature stop when you need a cool retreat from the beach.
- Visitors to Lemon Creek Winery and Fruit Farm (22 miles northeast) can sample wines or enjoy the you-pick apples, berries and peaches.
- Cruise through towns with beautiful beaches, quaint shops and historic attractions along Red Arrow Highway.
Traverse City, Michigan
Visitors will love the bustling, foodie-fueled restaurant scene, as well as sparkling waters and relaxing beaches. Five fun experiences to add to your list:
- You'll find public beaches all along the shore, but Clinch Park, a 1,500-foot beach and marina, is just a couple of blocks from downtown.
- Celebrate local ingredients with from-scratch, seasonal dishes at Trattoria Stella (pictured).
- We love the combined luxurious B&B and top-notch winery and vineyard at Chateau Chantal, on the Old Mission Peninsula north of Traverse City.
- Grand Traverse Pie Company serves some of the area's best home-style fruit pies.
5 Among the most popular of the region's many farm markets, Gallagher's Farm Market and Bakery serves up an authentic country experience along with fresh cherries, baked goods and produce.
Alpena, Michigan
One of northeast Michigan's bigger towns, Alpena borders Lake Huron and offers the top-notch Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center as well as a variety of other activities focused on the water. Five fun experiences to add to your list:
- A huge menu of healthy, flavorful sandwiches, wraps and salads makes Fresh Palate one of Alpena's best places to eat.
- Explore the rich (and often tragic) history of the Great Lakes' shipping industry at the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center (pictured), part of Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary.
- Put on your explorer's cap and cross a bridge to Island Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, with trails, fishing docks and a surprising amount of wildlife, all in the middle of the Thunder Bay River.
- Hop aboard a glass-bottom boat and let a guide with Alpena Shipwreck Tours take you for a tour of 19th- and early 20-century shipwrecks visible in the crystal-clear Thunder Bay waters.
- At Cabin Creek Coffee, the joe is smooth and rich, but so are the other choices: lattes, chais and specialty drinks. Enjoy one with berry-studded scones.
Geneva-on-the-Lake, Ohio
Vintage boardwalk fun draws families to the summer resort town of Geneva-on-the-Lake, while the surrounding wine country offers upscale restaurants and fine wines to sample. Five fun experiences to add to your list:
- The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, a resort near Geneva State Park, has contemporary country-inn appeal. A delightful 2-mile paved path links the lodge to the state park beach.
- Take family vacation to new heights with Lake Erie Canopy Tours & Zipline.
- Patrons at Ferrante Winery and Ristorante sample hearty Italian dishes and wonderful wines made on-site, about 9 miles south of Geneva-on-the-Lake.
- Try to visit South River Vineyard at sunset, when the views are spectacular. About 10 miles south of Geneva-on-the-Lake, this winery is housed in a classic, white-steepled church, where the sun streams into the tasting room through stained-glass windows.
- The Lakehouse Inn Resort, one of the area's only wineries on the lake, features a glassed-in tasting room with great views of Lake Erie, as well as cottages, a B&B and restaurant.