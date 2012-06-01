20 Great Lakes Getaways

One of northeast Michigan's bigger towns, Alpena borders Lake Huron and offers the top-notch Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center as well as a variety of other activities focused on the water. Five fun experiences to add to your list:

A huge menu of healthy, flavorful sandwiches, wraps and salads makes Fresh Palate one of Alpena's best places to eat. Explore the rich (and often tragic) history of the Great Lakes' shipping industry at the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center (pictured), part of Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary. Put on your explorer's cap and cross a bridge to Island Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, with trails, fishing docks and a surprising amount of wildlife, all in the middle of the Thunder Bay River. Hop aboard a glass-bottom boat and let a guide with Alpena Shipwreck Tours take you for a tour of 19th- and early 20-century shipwrecks visible in the crystal-clear Thunder Bay waters. At Cabin Creek Coffee, the joe is smooth and rich, but so are the other choices: lattes, chais and specialty drinks. Enjoy one with berry-studded scones.