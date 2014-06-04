Quad Cities Trip Guide
The Quad Cities region, anchored by the Mississippi River, straddles the Illinois-Iowa border. I-74, I-80 and I-88 all meet in the Quad Cities, making the region easily accessible.
What to do
Celebration Belle Riverboat Live music entertains guests as they learn about the history along the river and enjoy views of wildlife on a cruise down the Mississippi. This 800-passenger excursion riverboat in Moline has a mix of shorter scenic tours, themed cruises like the Fall Foliage or Oktoberfest cruises, and even daylong and overnight trips with meals included. celebrationbelle.com
Figge Art Museum Its collection of more than 4,000-plus pieces in Davenport dates from the 16th century to the present and includes one gallery dedicated to Frank Lloyd Wright's work. You and the kids can create art at a family activity center. figgeartmuseum.org
Freight House Farmer's Market Fresh produce, flowers and works of art are available at this farmers market by the historical Freight House Building in Davenport. freighthousefarmersmarket.com
John Deere Pavilion Walk among vintage and modern tractors, climb into the cab of a giant combine and test your skills in a farming simulator. Even city slickers enjoy this hands-on look at the farm experience in Moline. johndeereattractions.com
Mississippi Riverfront Trail Grab a bike or your own two feet and explore this 18.5-mile trail along the Mississippi River between Davenport and Bettendorf. qctrails.org
Modern Woodmen Park Baseball Stadium The umpire calls a strike as the Mississippi flows past in the background at the home of Davenport's Minor League Baseball team the Quad Cities River Bandits. milb.com/quad-cities
Navarro Canoe Co. Stop by the Rock Island business to find handcrafted canoes designed for beauty and performance. navarrocanoe.com
Putnam Museum Get up close to polar bears in the Hall of Mammals, learn the way of the samurai in the Asian Gallery, or have fun with hands-on experiments in the Science Center. In Davenport. putnam.org
Quad City Botanical Center Both tropical plants and plants native to the Quad Cities area flourish here in Rock Island. An outdoor butterfly garden, plus events like the Chocolate Festival and Pumpkin Extravaganza, make for a well-rounded experience. qcgardens.com
Rock Island Arsenal Museum (Scheduled to reopen in 2023 after renovations; check website for updates) Explore displays of pre-Civil War muskets and modern-day missiles at this U.S. Army base (on an island in the Mississippi River). Before you leave, pay tribute to service members and POWs at the cemetery. arsenalhistoricalsociety.org
Schwiebert Riverfront Park Stroll among art sculptures along a jog path, catch a concert by the river, and let your kids splash through the fountain or play on the digital playground (which combines outdoor play and digital game technology) in Rock Island. rigov.org
Whitewater Junction Aquatic Center Five slides, including two steep drop-slides, thrill kids and adults alike; the shallow play area allows little ones to splash around at this Rock Island center. rigov.org
Where to eat
Bent River Brewing Company Coffee-infused Uncommon Stout is a top seller at the Moline restaurant. Pair it with fried pickle chips. bentriverbrewing.com
Lagomarcino's Indulge in hot fudge sundaes, banana splits, ice cream sodas and chocolate-covered toffees at this century-old Davenport store. lagomarcinos.com
The Machine Shed Stuffed pork chops, pot roast, and creamed chicken and biscuits are among the hearty, from-scratch meals at this farm-theme restaurant in Davenport. machineshed.com
River House Bar and Grill Photos of the old Quad Cities hang on the walls, wood floors and TVs tuned to The Big Game set the mood at this family-friendly destination in Moline. The menu includes thick burgers and Reubens slathered in sauerkraut and dressing. riverhouseqc.com
Theo's Java Club Find a funky, friendly vibe at the Rock Island home to coffee, breakfast burritos and sandwiches. Theo's Java Club on Facebook
Where to stay
The Current Iowa A luxury stay in the refurbished 1910 Putnam building in Davenport includes the Quad Cities' first rooftop bar. thecurrentiowa.com
Element Moline Open-concept, ecofriendly design sets off the hotel, carved out of a former 100-year-old warehouse. marriott.com
Hotel Blackhawk The refurbished 11-story Hotel Blackhawk blends classic and contemporary styles to create a chic overnight spot in downtown Davenport. hotelblackhawk.com
Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Stay your way at either of these two brand options under one roof along the river in East Moline. hyatt.com
Radisson on John Deere Commons A heated pool, whirlpool tubs, a selection of newspapers and a fitness center with Nautilus equipment make this hotel a great choice in Moline. radisson.com/molineil
Stoney Creek Hotel Quad Cities Lodge-look rooms enhance the sense of escape in Moline. stoneycreekhotels.com