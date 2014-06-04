Quad Cities Trip Guide

Despite the name, the Quad Cities actually consists of five cities straddling the Iowa-Illinois border along the Mississippi River: Davenport and Bettendorf in Iowa, and Rock Island, Moline and East Moline in Illinois.

The Quad Cities region, anchored by the Mississippi River, straddles the Illinois-Iowa border. I-74, I-80 and I-88 all meet in the Quad Cities, making the region easily accessible.

What to do

Celebration Belle Riverboat Live music entertains guests as they learn about the history along the river and enjoy views of wildlife on a cruise down the Mississippi. This 800-passenger excursion riverboat in Moline has a mix of shorter scenic tours, themed cruises like the Fall Foliage or Oktoberfest cruises, and even daylong and overnight trips with meals included. celebrationbelle.com

Celebration Belle Celebration Belle | Credit: Illinois Office of Tourism

Figge Art Museum Its collection of more than 4,000-plus pieces in Davenport dates from the 16th century to the present and includes one gallery dedicated to Frank Lloyd Wright's work. You and the kids can create art at a family activity center. figgeartmuseum.org

Freight House Farmer's Market Fresh produce, flowers and works of art are available at this farmers market by the historical Freight House Building in Davenport. freighthousefarmersmarket.com

John Deere Pavilion Walk among vintage and modern tractors, climb into the cab of a giant combine and test your skills in a farming simulator. Even city slickers enjoy this hands-on look at the farm experience in Moline. johndeereattractions.com

Mississippi Riverfront Trail Grab a bike or your own two feet and explore this 18.5-mile trail along the Mississippi River between Davenport and Bettendorf. qctrails.org

Modern Woodmen Park Baseball Stadium The umpire calls a strike as the Mississippi flows past in the background at the home of Davenport's Minor League Baseball team the Quad Cities River Bandits. milb.com/quad-cities

Modern Woodmen Park Modern Woodmen Park | Credit: Courtesy of Modern Woodmen Park

Navarro Canoe Co. Stop by the Rock Island business to find handcrafted canoes designed for beauty and performance. navarrocanoe.com

Navarro Canoe Co. Navarro Canoe Co. | Credit: Blaine Moats

Putnam Museum Get up close to polar bears in the Hall of Mammals, learn the way of the samurai in the Asian Gallery, or have fun with hands-on experiments in the Science Center. In Davenport. putnam.org

Quad City Botanical Center Both tropical plants and plants native to the Quad Cities area flourish here in Rock Island. An outdoor butterfly garden, plus events like the Chocolate Festival and Pumpkin Extravaganza, make for a well-rounded experience. qcgardens.com

Rock Island Arsenal Museum (Scheduled to reopen in 2023 after renovations; check website for updates) Explore displays of pre-Civil War muskets and modern-day missiles at this U.S. Army base (on an island in the Mississippi River). Before you leave, pay tribute to service members and POWs at the cemetery. arsenalhistoricalsociety.org

Schwiebert Riverfront Park Stroll among art sculptures along a jog path, catch a concert by the river, and let your kids splash through the fountain or play on the digital playground (which combines outdoor play and digital game technology) in Rock Island. rigov.org

Schwiebert Riverfront Park Credit: Courtesy of the Quad Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau

Schwiebert Riverfront Park

Whitewater Junction Aquatic Center Five slides, including two steep drop-slides, thrill kids and adults alike; the shallow play area allows little ones to splash around at this Rock Island center. rigov.org

Where to eat

Bent River Brewing Company Coffee-infused Uncommon Stout is a top seller at the Moline restaurant. Pair it with fried pickle chips. bentriverbrewing.com

Lagomarcino's Indulge in hot fudge sundaes, banana splits, ice cream sodas and chocolate-covered toffees at this century-old Davenport store. lagomarcinos.com

Lagomarcino's Lagomarcino's | Credit: Bob Stefko

The Machine Shed Stuffed pork chops, pot roast, and creamed chicken and biscuits are among the hearty, from-scratch meals at this farm-theme restaurant in Davenport. machineshed.com

River House Bar and Grill Photos of the old Quad Cities hang on the walls, wood floors and TVs tuned to The Big Game set the mood at this family-friendly destination in Moline. The menu includes thick burgers and Reubens slathered in sauerkraut and dressing. riverhouseqc.com

Theo's Java Club Find a funky, friendly vibe at the Rock Island home to coffee, breakfast burritos and sandwiches. Theo's Java Club on Facebook

Where to stay

The Current Iowa A luxury stay in the refurbished 1910 Putnam building in Davenport includes the Quad Cities' first rooftop bar. thecurrentiowa.com

Element Moline Open-concept, ecofriendly design sets off the hotel, carved out of a former 100-year-old warehouse. marriott.com

Hotel Blackhawk The refurbished 11-story Hotel Blackhawk blends classic and contemporary styles to create a chic overnight spot in downtown Davenport. hotelblackhawk.com

Hotel Blackhawk Hotel Blackhawk | Credit: Jay Wilde

Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Stay your way at either of these two brand options under one roof along the river in East Moline. hyatt.com

Radisson on John Deere Commons A heated pool, whirlpool tubs, a selection of newspapers and a fitness center with Nautilus equipment make this hotel a great choice in Moline. radisson.com/molineil

Stoney Creek Hotel Quad Cities Lodge-look rooms enhance the sense of escape in Moline. stoneycreekhotels.com