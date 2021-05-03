Celebrate Pride Month in the Midwest

Chicago Pride Parade and Festivals

Throughout the month of June, Chicago's Pride activities bring the community together. Chicago Pride Fest returns on Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the North Side neighborhood known as Boystown. The 51st annual Chicago Pride Parade is Sunday, June 26, at noon. Pride in the Park, Chicago's annual outdoor music festival, will be held June 25 and 26 in Grant Park and feature LGBTQ+ artists, vendors, performers and more.

30 Days of Pride Credit: Capital City Pride

Capital City Pride, Des Moines

This June, Des Moines will celebrate its LGBTQ+ community with 30 Days of Pride, a month-long celebration where Capital City Pride hosts one event per day. For the opening week, look forward to drag queen bingo, a scavenger hunt, a pageant and a drag brunch with bottomless mimosas at the Surety Hotel.

Columbus pride Columbus Pride

Columbus Pride

The first Columbus Pride March in 1981 drew nearly 200 people. In recent years, the Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival and March has welcomed over 700,000 visitors to central Ohio, making it the fifth largest event in the United States. In 2022, Stonewall Columbus Pride will feature an in-person celebration of the city's LGBTQ+ community. The Stonewall Columbus Pride March will take place Saturday, June 18 throughout Ohio's capital city. Other Columbus pride events include a resource fair and virtual run.

Indy Pride

Indy Pride parade and festival in Indianapolis, Indiana. Indy Pride activities | Credit: Keith Griner

Twin Cities Pride

The 50th annual Twin Cities Pride Festival will take place June 25-26 in Loring Park, kicking off with BIPOC and LGBTQ+ vendors, plus musicians, artists and more. On June 25, Carly Rae Jepson will perform at Pride in Concert at the Armory.

Twin_Cities_Pride_Festival Twin Cities Pride Festival | Credit: TC_Pride_and_MM

Pride in the CLE

Cleveland is celebrating June 3-4 with Pride events and also a Martian-themed pride 5K run Saturday, June 11. Individuals should register early, since only 500 spots are available. Last year, the virtual Pride in the CLE, which highlighted the works of local LGBTQ+ artists, musicians and leaders, attracted more than 8,000 views across multiple streaming platforms.

FM Pride

FM Pride in Fargo-Moorhead is known as one of the nation's largest rural pride celebrations, attracting attendees from North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota and even Canada. This year's celebrations will run from August 11-14, with community activities and services open to all and a goal of providing a safe environment for individuals to celebrate their relationships. Events include Skate Night, Pride in the Park, karaoke, trivia, parades and more.

FM Pride Parade_Downtown Fargo-Moorhead Pride Parade | Credit: Visit Fargo-Moorhead

Open Door Pride