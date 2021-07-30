Our Staffers' Favorite Fall Escapes

"I grew up in Galena, and my family still lives there. There's something about the chill in the air and changing of the leaves that has me longing for home every time October hits. Growing up, the change of season kicked off with a caramel apple, followed by my neighbors transforming hay bales into Halloween decorations, the community volunteering at the Country Fair, and marching in theannual Halloween parade. My visit during the pandemic was much different, but it made me appreciate the things we could do together, like take sunny bike rides, make impromptu roadside stops and cook salted caramel apple skillet cake at home." — Erin Keeffer, Senior Designer

