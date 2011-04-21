Our Favorite Midwest B&Bs

Harvey House Bed and Breakfast, Oak Park Chic bunny touches inspired by the 1950s Jimmy Stewart film Harvey deck this three-story brick B&B 8 miles west of Chicago's Loop. Guests also enjoy in-room massages and luxe suites. (708) 848-6810; harveyhousebb.comWicker Park Inn, Chicago Bright lights, big-city ambience and the rumble of the El are just steps away from this 1890s row house, in easy walking distance of the vibrant intersection of Milwaukee Avenue, Ashland Avenue and Division Street. If you love the clatter of the El, ask for the Blue Line Studio room; otherwise, opt for one of five other slightly quieter rooms in the two-story brick building. (773) 486-2743; wickerparkinn.comLang House Bed and Breakfast, Chicago A 1919 beauty on Sheridan Road in Rogers Park, this B&B blends old-mansion appeal with modern amenities. Co-owners Bob and Susan Patrick carefully renovated the Arts and Crafts-style house in 2009, incorporating stained-glass windows, heated bathroom floors, glass-enclosed showers, wall-mounted flat-screen TVs and towel warmers in the two-story, five-bedroom home. (773) 764-9851; langhousechicago.comRay's Bucktown B&B, Chicago (pictured) Inside the ivy-covered brick walls, owner Ray Reiss has created an 11-guest-room refuge filled with idiosyncratic art, a kind of a domestic version of the one-of-a-kind, upstart boutiques and galleries Bucktown is known for. The inn is as comfortable as it is striking--fluffy-cloud beds; a sauna and a steam room that are open 24/7; and divine blueberry-banana pancakes for breakfast. (773) 384-3245; raysbucktownbandb.com