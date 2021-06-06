Music as Medicine? Absolutely

"Listen to Music" might not appear on a doctor's prescription pad, but perhaps it should. "While I don't buy into the notion that music can cure anything, music has numerous health benefits," says Jillian Rogers, an assistant professor of musicology at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. Chief among them is the potential to change mood—and that doesn't just mean cheering up. Music also allows some people to access and let go of painful feelings, which can be beneficial (as long as you're not stepping into those sad emotions too much, Rogers adds). Music has also been shown to improve concentration and focus, lower blood pressure, and bolster fitness performance.