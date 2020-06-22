40 Midwest Spots for Amazing Summer Water Getaways

Leave your cares (and maybe your car) behind with a ride to a vacation accessible only by boat. Kelleys Island and Put-In-Bay are the marquee names in a cluster of Lake Erie isles west of Cleveland. Highlights include beaches, a state park, a towering war memorial, small resorts—and a lifestyle that moves at a golf-cart pace. MARBLEHEAD, CATAWBA. SANDUSKY, OH

Everything you've heard about Mackinac Island is true: The fudge. The gingerbread architecture. The carriages. And, yes, the hordes of tourists. (Escape the bustle and get big Lake Huron views on an 8-mile bike ride or hike around the island.) MACKINAW CITY + ST. IGNACE, MI

A third of Beaver Island's 54 square miles remain state-owned and largely undeveloped, inhabited by foxes, migrating cranes and, naturally, beavers. In town, you'll find a few hotels and shops, a working lighthouse, sand beaches and all the fresh whitefish you can eat. CHARLEVOIX, MI