7 Fun Pop-Up Experiences Around the Midwest to Enjoy This Summer

Barbie. The Golden Girls. Star Wars. This season's lineup of themed bars, cafes and immersive events is one for the books (and your socials). But hurry—they won’t stick around long.

Themed pop-up experiences are in full swing across this Midwest this summer, many fueled by nostalgia and cinematic hits. Whether you want to step into Barbie's pink-splashed world or fly off to Neverland with Peter Pan, be sure to grab tickets for these exciting events in a city near you before they're gone.

Malibu Barbie Cafe Credit: Courtesy of Mattel/Malibu Barbie Cafe

Malibu Barbie Cafe, Chicago

All eyes are on Barbie this summer, and she's ready for her close-up. Between the soon-to-be released movie and this Malibu-inspired experience, which opened in the Windy City on June 7, you'll feel just as glamorous as the classic doll (even if you aren't clad in head-to-heels pink). Step into a life-sized Barbie box, hit the roller rink and sip on neon-colored cocktails in Barbie's technicolor world. The 90-minute experience is open to all ages and includes an entree and dessert. Don't leave without grabbing Malibu-inspired Barbie gear, like a bucket hat, sunglasses, t-shirt or doll, from the shop.

When to go: Now through September 15, 2023

Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy, Kansas City, Missouri and Indianapolis

More than 173 years after his death, American poet and literary critic Edgar Allen Poe's mysterious and romantic tales are widely read—and beloved. And for one weekend in July, the Ruby Room at Music Theater Heritage in Kansas City and then the Sanctuary on Penn in Indianapolis transform into a speakeasy honoring his mysterious and macabre works. During the chilling 1.5-hour event, Poe historians will read four of the author's famous short stories, each paired with a themed cocktail crafted by the speakeasy's lead mixologist.

When to go: July 6-9, 2023, Kansas City; July 14-16, 2023, Indianapolis

The Golden Girls Kitchen Chicago Credit: Courtesy of The Golden Girls Kitchen Chicago

The Golden Girls Kitchen, Chicago

Grab your best mates and reunite with the sitcom ladies that brought so many laughs in the 1980s and early 90s. This 90-minute themed experience is your ticket to dine and converse just as Blanche, Rose, Sophia and Dorothy would amid details inspired by their famous Miami hangouts—like the infamous yellow kitchen phone and Blanche's boudoir. Choose from Golden Girl Main dishes like Sophia's Lasagna al Forno, The Lanai (a Miami-style Cuban sandwich), or the Bacon Lettuce Potato Sandwich (yes, potato), plus a slice of cheesecake. Afterward, cozy up in the Rusty Anchor, a favorite haunt of the ladies, for a cocktail or mocktail. We bet you won't be able to resist humming your own rendition of Thank You for Being a Friend.

When to go: Now through August 6, 2023

Galactic Cantina, Cincinnati

Bounty hunters, prepare! Neon colors and light sabers abound at this all-ages Star Wars-themed bar (before 9 p.m., then it's 21-plus). Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages like Luke I Am Your Lager and the famous Blue Milk (guava, dragonfruit, watermelon, pineapple, coconut milk and vanilla) nod to iconic characters and movie moments. Kids and kids-at-heart can dress up as their favorite characters, and if they're lucky, they may just catch a light saber battle among the staff. Look for original trilogy Star Wars trivia on select nights. No reservations are needed for the Cantina, which is open 6 days a week (closed Tuesdays).

When to go: Now through at least early fall 2023

Credit: Courtesy of Explore Hidden

Neverland: An Immersive Peter Pan-Inspired Bar, Columbus, Ohio

Follow Peter and the Lost boys into Neverland, but watch out for that feisty Captain Hook. This immersive Neverland experience allows you to relive all the great childhood story time memories of Peter Pan—with cocktails in hand. Climb aboard the pirate ship, play interactive games and watch live theater unfold in the 90-minute experience. The bar will be open in Columbus until the end of September before Tinkerbell sprinkles her fairy dust and moves it to the next city.

When to go: Now through September 24, 2023

Alice Season 2: Through the Looking Glass, Cleveland

If you missed the chance to follow Alice through the looking glass last year, you're in luck: Alice and the White Rabbit are back again for a 21-plus experience, with a new roster of mischief. Play a game of human-sized chess, get lost in backwards mirrors and try a round of croquet as you enjoy two cocktails and a special treat. Dare we guess it says, "Eat me"?

When to go: July 31-December 31, 2023

Beauty and the Beast Cocktail Experience in Indianapolis Credit: Courtesy of Explore Hidden

Beauty and the Beast Cocktail Experience, Indianapolis

An old tale gets a modern twist at this 90-minute escape room, theatrical performance and cocktail bar-fusion based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairy tale. Don your best Victorian-era cocktail attire and prepare to be swept up in the magic of Beauty and the Beast's world as you savor cocktails and solve riddles to escape the enchanted castle. Another intriguing element: the experience's location is a secret (that is, until you purchase tickets).