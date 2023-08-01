14 Midwest Destinations Barbie Would Love

Come on Barbie, let’s go to the Heartland. There's so much pink to explore in the Midwest—all while you sip drinks, nibble snacks and spend the night at dream home hideaways.

Barbie-mania has reached a fever pitch, with multiple record-breaking box office weekends. Since the iconic doll hails from the Midwest (hello, Willows, Wisconsin!), think pink as we share Midwest Living's Barbie guide to the region, perfect for experiencing a dose of Barbie Land magic close to home. Here are what we think would be some of Barbie's favorite Midwest experiences, perfect for your own photo op!

For an elevated bite, Barbie would visit…

Blondette in Minneapolis. This hip hotel eatery, on the fifth floor of Rand Tower Hotel, boasts a retractable roof to dine under the stars during a warm Minnesota summer or to protect guests on a blustery evening. Besides the name, a nod to Barbie's signature hair color, one of Barbie's favorite dishes is the tuna crudo with beautiful beet vinaigrette, the yummiest pop of pink you'll ever see on a plate.

For a caffeine boost, Barbie would absolutely go to…

27 Club Coffee, a preposterously pink coffee shop in The Flats neighborhood of Cleveland. Its bright pink decor includes an accent wall with "ENJOY WHERE YOU ARE RIGHT NOW," a mantra Barbie would love. But the true star of the show is the perfectly pink menu items, like signature cinnamon rolls with pink icing, the top-selling pink latte, and a bright pink fruit smoothie.

macarons Omaha The Dahlia House Omaha The Dahlia House Omaha

Barbie's favorite Airbnb is…

The Dahlia House, a beloved, bespoke Omaha A-frame. With a pink door (Jovial, by Sherwin Williams, one of Barbie's favorite shades), this rental welcomes all to its magical Scandi-style footprint. Don't miss a pretty-in-pink table for two on the patio; pink dahlias, cosmos, tulips, and zinnias flourishing in the wildflower meadow/backyard; and old-school matching bike cruisers to explore the artsy neighborhood of Benson. Barbie can even invite her friends Barbie, Barbie, Barbie, and Barbie over for a dinner party in the greenhouse, soak in the stock tank pool, or enjoy sweat session in the barrel sauna.

To work up a sweat, Barbie would check out…

Lucky Shots Pickleball Club. This Twin Cities spot has 12 indoor courts, making it a perfect spot for Barbie to rock her cutest tennis pinks (errrr whites) all year long. Pops of pink throughout this airy space make it a fun backdrop for her to practice the fastest-growing sport in the US. Plus, who could say no to pink pickleball paddles?

Allez Cafe Chicago Allez cafe Chicago

For a breakfast with Skipper, Barbie prefers...

Allez Cafe in Chicago. This Bucktown haunt, a new Windy City favorite, bursts with pink power, from its brick outside wall to the rosy tile lining the shop's interior, to the fresh peonies in glass vases scattered around the restaurant. Barbie especially loves the Strawberry and Rhubarb-filled Brioche Donuts, a special pink menu item.

Luli Creative House Luli Creative House Luli Creative House

Barbie would love the vibes at...

The woman-owned Luli Creative House. This quirky downtown Omaha venue would be the perfect place for Barbie to host a baby shower for her buddy, Midge, or to plan to overthrow Ken Land (because the Kens would be too busy working at "beach"). The space features huge windows, poppy pink in every corner, and a vintage couch dating to Barbie's youth. Luli's founder Ariel Panowicz says, "Just like Barbie, Luli believes in the power of joyful, safe spaces where people can come and be immersed in color while being celebrated just as they are!"

Barbie's go-to for an afternoon snack is…

Just Pop In! This Indianapolis-area snack shop is helmed by two sisters, and beyond the girl power ownership, it's smack dab in the cutest neighborhood of Broad Ripple. A statement pink wallpaper wall makes a great photo backdrop.

Barbie's glam pop-up experience would be...

Malibu Barbie Cafe in Chicago, which opened in the Windy City in June and is slated to run until September 15. Step into a life-sized Barbie box, hit the roller rink and sip on neon-colored cocktails in Barbie's technicolor world. The 90-minute experience is open to all ages and includes an entree and dessert.

Foxcroft Estate near Des Moines Foxcroft Lounge near Des Moines Foxcroft Estate near Des Moines

Barbie would host a sleepover at…

Foxcroft Estate, because after all, every night is girls' night! This historic 1948 stunner channels Barbie dream home vibes to a "t," complete with a party-ready pool, tiki bar, and hot tub. The entire home features dreamy pops of pink, especially in the swanky basement lounge. This is no Mojo Dojo Casa House, folks. There's a pink velvet sofa to save us all and no saloon-style doors in sight. Don't miss a chance to experience this picture-perfect property in Ankeny, a Des Moines suburb.

For a dose of sweetness, Barbie would obviously head to…

Spinning Wylde in St. Paul. Pink not only looks good on Barbie (and goes with everything), as Lizzo tells us, but it also tastes good too. Enter this fabulous cotton candy cafe, which is about the pinkest thing we (and Barbie) can imagine. Stop into the Lowertown neighborhood haunt for a chance to sample from over 75 flavors, and channel your inner Barbie in one of the pinkest spots in the region.

For an empowering photo op, Barbie would enjoy...

A mural walk in Fargo, North Dakota. There's an entire mural tour in North Dakota's largest city, but two colorful, punchy ones stand out. The first is "Who's Your Hero?" by Lauren Starling (@starlingpaints), across from Wild Terra, a cute downtown ciderie. Barbie's hero is herself and Barbie, Barbie, Barbie, and Barbie, so this aggressively pink backdrop would be the perfect spot for a Barbie x 5 selfie. The second is a fun color-block garage door mural by Lesley Anne Buegel (@lesleydidthat), located between the Stone Building and the Smiling Moose Deli.

When Barbie craves a pastoral moment she visits…

Nope, not Sweet Orchard Farm, but Michigan's Pond Hill Farm. This sprawling, family-owned stop is along the iconic Tunnel of Trees drive and boasts 238 acres, complete with a trout pond, hiking trails, a market, vineyards and multiple eateries. After exploring for a bit, Barbie might want to stop by the farm's new Water Wheel Bar, which serves pink drinks like Tunnel of Cherries cider and Somerset Rose. Barbie would surely perch on a poppy pink bar stool at this outdoor watering hole and while the afternoon away.

Door County Cherry Blossoms Door County Cherry Blossoms | Credit: Dan Eggert

Barbie's ideal weekend getaway is…