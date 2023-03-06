11 Extraordinary Outdoor Travel Experiences to Try This Year

Have you ever slept in a treehouse? Paddled by moonlight? Seen the Milky Way? We challenge you to try one of these activities.

in your element forest yoga Credit: Corey Gaffer

Say Namaste in a Forest

Tree pose is even better when you're surrounded by, well, trees. Take a yoga class outdoors or sign up for a retreat at places like Wild Rice Retreat (Bayfield, Wisconsin), In Your Element Forest Yoga (Grand Rapids, Michigan, shown) and Soul Farm (Amboy, Illinois).

Try Mushrooms

Not that kind of mushroom. Wild, edible 'shrooms can be found throughout the Midwest, but it takes an expert to identify and safely indulge in them. In Minneapolis, the Gentleman Forager leads seasonal classes as well as overnight expeditions for those with mycological motivations.

Brave the Rapids

hocking hills treehouse cabins Credit: Courtesy of Hocking Hills Treehouse Cabins

Sleep in a Treehouse

Pull up Airbnb and filter by "tree house," and you'll find all types of treetop escapes (like the TreeLoft at BaseCamp in Missouri). Though most of those are individual rentals, the Midwest also has a few tree house resorts. Our picks: Hocking Hills Treehouse Cabins (South Bloomingville, Ohio, shown), Tree Vistas (Ionia, Michigan) and The Mohicans (Glenmont, Ohio).

Camp in a Floating Tent

Yes, you read that right. At Float Troy in Troy, Ohio, you can sleep in the middle of the Great Miami River. You'll kayak to and from your anchored tent, which sleeps four. Floating firepits add to the ambience, while gentle waves rock you to sleep.

Go Spelunking

Channel your inner cave dweller on a spelunking trip in Corydon, Indiana. With Indiana Caverns' Deep Darkness adventure, you'll spend three hours squeezing, wriggling and splashing through the state's longest cave system.

chicago river glitters wateriders evening tour Credit: Courtesy of Wateriders

Paddle by Moonlight

Imagine dipping your paddle into black water, breaking the reflection of the moon. Peace transcends city life on a nighttime kayak trip. Wateriders' Moonlight Tours, shown, begin after dark, guided by Chicago's lights. In Detroit, the full moon sets the schedule for Detroit River Sports' tours—where kayaks come decked with twinkle lights.

Howl Like a Wolf

Minnesota is home to the largest wolf population in the Lower 48. At the International Wolf Center in Ely, observe wolves in their natural habitats and learn about efforts to protect these beautiful creatures.

Drive a Camper Van

Beep beep! Test out #vanlife on a camper van road trip to visit state and national parks. Most park campgrounds allow vans. Pick from three size options at Aclipse Campervans, a women-owned business in Cincinnati.

milky way night sky Credit: Blaine Moats

See the Milky Way

There's nothing quite like cresting a ridge and seeing North Dakota's badlands stretched out before you, then zooming on two wheels down a winding trail into a juniper and cedar forest. Dakota Cyclery, based in Medora, leads mountain biking tours for both beginners and experts on the 144-mile Maah Daah Hey Trail.

Mountain Bike on a Cliff