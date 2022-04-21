Meet the Midwest's Major League Baseball Parks

The Midwest is home to nine Major League Baseball stadiums—one for every inning in a regulation game. Here’s a scouting report on each one’s perks and personality.

Like the rest of the world, Major League Baseball has been thrown a few curves in the last couple years, but passion for the game still runs deep, especially in the Midwest. Some of MLB's oldest franchises make their home in the heartland, playing games in stadiums that mix storied with state-of-the-art. Take yourself out to the ballgame this summer and experience the joy and history of the national pastime in one of these fan-friendly venues.

Minnesota Twins at Target Field Credit: Courtesy of Meet Minneapolis

Target Field, Minneapolis

It's the new kid on the block among Midwest parks, opened in 2010 to replace the Twins' indoor stadium, the Metrodome. Located in downtown's Warehouse District, Target Field blends natural beauty with urban sophistication—Minnesota limestone forms the facade and a canopy covers much of the upper deck. Enter through park-like Target Plaza to see a 1,500-pound bronze glove, statues of Twins legends and the flagpole from Metropolitan Stadium, the team's old outdoor home (where Mall of America now stands, with home plate in its original spot). Spending a weekend in the city? Don't miss these top Minneapolis attractions.

American Family Field, Milwaukee

A retractable roof and all-star tailgating set off the Brewers' home since 2001. It's a striking ballpark with a red-brick facade, outfield windows and a clocktower at the home plate entrance. The Uecker Seats, high in the last row of Section 422, include a statue of legendary Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker. When a Brewer homers, mascot Bernie Brewer celebrates with a ride down a twisty slide in left field. The famous sausages race before the bottom of the 6th inning.

Ballpark Village Credit: Courtesy of Ballpark Village

Busch Stadium, St. Louis

The Cardinals opened their home park—the franchise's third called Busch Stadium—in 2006 and went on to win the World Series that year. The retro-style stadium stands downtown, with the skyline and Gateway Arch in view beyond the outfield walls. Fans turn the seating areas into seas of red, and mascot Fredbird keeps the crowd entertained between innings. Ballpark Village, a dining and entertainment district adjacent to the stadium, makes a convenient hangout before and after games.

Progressive Field, Cleveland

The recently renamed Guardians (formerly the Indians) have played their home games here since 1994, racking up 455 consecutive sellouts in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The stadium's exposed steel and vertical light towers help it blend with downtown's bridges, high-rise office buildings and industrial zone. The popular Gate C entrance in centerfield is another connection to downtown, with its Heritage Park honoring franchise heroes. After the 2022 season, a major renovation project will expand and upgrade seating areas.

Comerica Park, home to the Detroit Tigers, in Detroit, Michigan. Credit: Kevin J. Miyazaki

Comerica Park, Detroit

Soaring light towers and huge tiger sculptures surround the Tigers' successor to iconic Tiger Stadium, which stood less than two miles away for nearly a century. Opened in 2000, Comerica Park features a playing field that's 25 feet below street level. Seats in the main grandstand offer vistas of downtown Detroit, while center-field fountains put on a liquid fireworks show when one of the Tigers hits a home run. Ride a carousel of a different stripe (tigers take the place of horses) and a Ferris wheel with baseball-shaped cars.

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City

Hard to believe this jewel, home to the Royals, is nearly 50 years old and the American League's fourth oldest ballpark. Originally called Royals Stadium, the park was renamed in 1993 to honor the team's first owner, Ewing M. Kauffman. "The K" still cuts a youthful figure, thanks to a shapely curved grandstand and timely renovations over the decades. The stadium has kept its huge crown scoreboard, as well as signature waterfalls and fountains.

The Great American Ball Park baseball stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio Credit: Kevin J. Miyazaki

Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati

Set on the banks of the Ohio River, Great American Ball Park has been the home of the Reds since 2003. You can see boats pass by on the river as you watch a game. A pair of tall riverboat-style smokestacks in right-center field light up when the Reds make an outstanding play—and shoot off fireworks after a home run. Crosley Terrace, at the stadium's home plate entrance, is a landscaped area that pays tribute to Crosley Field, the team's long-time home, and includes statues of several all-time great Reds players.

Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago

Just a short "L" train ride from downtown to the South Side on the CTA Red Line, Guaranteed Rate Field has been the home of the White Sox since 1991, when it replaced beloved Comiskey Park. Guaranteed Rate retains some design features from Comiskey, including pinwheels on the "exploding" scoreboard in center field. Food is a big hit here, with a concession lineup that includes smoked wings, pretzel-wrapped bratwurst and the Rainbow Cone, a Chicago ice cream tradition.

Wrigley Field, Chicago Credit: Stephen Green

Wrigley Field, Chicago

MLB's second-oldest stadium (only Fenway in Boston is older), the Friendly Confines was built in 1914 and has been the Cubs' home since 1916. It's famed for its ivied walls, manual scoreboard and neighborhood setting (rooftops offer game views). Recent upgrades have modernized the park without losing its vintage character. During the 7th inning stretch, join the crowd in "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," with a guest conductor (a tribute to late Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray). When the Cubs win, sing "Go, Cubs, Go" and fly the "W" flag. Before or after the game, take your pick of Wrigleyville gathering spots, including newer ones on Gallagher Way.

Extra Inning: Field of Dreams site, Dyersville, Iowa