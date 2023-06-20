8 of Our Favorite Midwest Food Halls Known for Their Variety and Depth of Flavor

The Midwest has some of the best food halls anywhere, each offering a delectable range of local and international dishes to sample, savor and please even the pickiest of palates.

Food halls have become big business across the country. Usually housed in historic or industrial spots, they showcase independent vendors serving up funky, fun bites and sips that make a city or region special. While the coasts might have kick-started this dynamic dining trend, the Midwest has its own fantastic food halls that can truly hold their own. Here are eight of our favorites, and a bit about what makes each of them so tasty.

Budd Dairy Food Hall Columbus Ohio Budd Dairy Food Hall | Credit: Courtesy of Experience Columbus

Budd Dairy Food Hall, Columbus, Ohio

What do wild-caught Maine lobster rolls, Oaxaca-inspired tacos, New York-style pizza and an eatery that started as a pop-up pairing cheesecakes and beer have in common? You'll find them all at this sprawling former dairy factory, now home to an eclectic, community-spirited group of local chef partners serving distinctive bites. Another standout feature: at Hatch, a kitchen in the food hall, fledging chefs can test new recipes, connect with customers and use the experience to launch their careers.

City Foundry, St. Louis

Until 2007, Midtown St. Louis' City Foundry was the Century Electric Company, cranking out generators, motors and small appliances as it had for nearly a century. Now, the 15-acre site is a makers' market, entertainment district and food hall, with more than a dozen kitchens cranking out Asian-Mexican fusion, Afro-Caribbean, Creole, Yucatán, poke and Italian nibbles. Five kitchens here made the 2023 St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Best Restaurant List, no small feat for a city renowned for its burgeoning foodie scene. For a true-to-St. Louis bite, head to STL Toasted for its sweet and savory takes on the world-famous toasted ravioli.

Crossroads Collective food hall, Milwaukee, WI Credit: Courtesy of Crossroads Collective

Crossroads Collective, Milwaukee

Once a popular pharmacy and lunch counter, Crossroads Collective is a smaller food hall on Milwaukee's East Side that punches above its weight. It houses seven local chef-owned businesses making from-scratch meals, desserts and drinks with an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients. At Dia Bom, for instance, Latin American cuisine blends with Japanese kushiyaki and Chinese bao preparations (translation: a menu of mouthwatering steamed buns stuffed with sweet and savory fillings). Or have a sip at the Collective's Counter Day Bar. It goes all in on the NA wellness trend, serving exclusively alcohol-free drinks so good you won't be missing a thing.

From Here On, Chicago

Sure, you've heard of From Here On's older, bigger sister Revival (both food halls were founded by the same hospitality group). But while From Here On might be smaller, its location can't be beat. Built into the city's Old Post Office Building, the West Loop eatery offers guests delicious eats plus a patio overlooking the Chicago River. Legendary Chicago staple Millie's has space here, serving up buttermilk pancakes and breakfast skillets in the morning, and burgers in the afternoon. Other favorites: Cheat Day Fries at Hot Chi Chicken (hot honey butter, mac and cheese sauce, Alabama white sauce, cilantro and chopped chicken tenders) and custom cocktails like the Tommy Bahama (mezcal, pineapple, lime and tropical spices) at Snorkelbox.

Parlor, Kansas City, Missouri

In the Crossroads Arts District, Parlor functions as a living laboratory, where chefs are free to experiment with different styles and new food concepts. The hall itself has a homey vibe, and is divided into communal sections, including a living room, den and study. Parlor boasts two full-service bars and seven restaurants including Slideshow Sliders, where America's favorite tiny burger is topped with fixings like fig and goat cheese, grilled pineapple, pulled pork and even kimchi. Kansas City's first dedicated Korean dining space, Sura Eats, also resides here.

The Garage food hall Indianapolis

The Garage, Indianapolis

Indy is home to sports legends, destination museums and an amazing food hall smack-dab in the middle of the city's ultra-trendy Bottleworks District. This former Coca-Cola bottling plant (mere steps from its flagship Bottleworks Hotel) has been reimagined and renovated as a food hall with more than 20 vendors, including Clancy's (known for retro-vibe burgers), Gaucho's Fire (the place to grab Brazilian chimichurri fries) and Great Legs Wine Bar (where you'll find a pour to complement any dish).

The Inner Rail, Omaha

The Inner Rail Food Hall, part of Omaha's Aksarben (Nebraska spelled backwards!) Village entertainment and shopping area, is named after the location's former identity as a horse racing track. The hall features nine eateries surrounding the central Backstretch Bar. At Gravy Train, over-the-top biscuit sandwiches and platters take center stage. Nori features sushi rolls and an Asian salad loaded with edamame and toasted seaweed. And Maharani Indian Kitchen spins up vegan and vegetarian delights in the form of samosas, pakoras and biryani.

The Market at Malcolm Yards Credit: Courtesy of Meet Minneapolis

The Market at Malcolm Yards, Minneapolis