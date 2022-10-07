6 of the Best Midwest Apple Orchards to Explore This Fall

Delectable apples aren't the only draw at Midwest apple orchards. Super-scenic venues, on-tap cider, corn mazes, hayrides and barnyard animals are all part of the experience at these family-friendly favorites.

Fort Wayne Indiana Cook Orchard Credit: Courtesy of Visit Fort Wayne

Cook's Orchard, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Immerse yourself in the bucolic green fields of Cook's Orchard and you'll almost forget you're still in the city. Aside from its pastoral beauty, locals know this orchard as the apple supplier for GK Baked Goods, a Fort Wayne-based bakery whose artisan apple hand pies are a beloved delicacy. If you plan to make your own apple pie this year, the orchard has 18 U-pick varieties to choose from. The shop also stocks local honey, apple butter, jams, jellies, fresh peaches, apples, pumpkins and other gourds. Fresh-squeezed cider is made on-site in a large press and available on tap or by the liter.

Ferguson's Orchard Galesville Wisconsin Credit: Courtesy of Ferguson's Orchard

Ferguson's Orchard, Galesville, Wisconsin

The first commercial Honeycrisp planting in the world occurred at Ferguson's Orchard, the largest apple grower between the Rocky Mountains and Lake Michigan. And oh, to be a kid here, where fall brings festival fare with an exciting twist. "Instead of a bounce house, we have a giant, 65-foot inflatable pumpkin jumping pad," co-owner Andy Ferguson says. "Instead of a sandbox, we have thousands of bushels of corn kernels to play in—a sensory experience like no other." Refuel with the orchard's famous apple cider doughnuts before you hit the road—few visitors leave without them.

Apple Jack Orchards, Delano, Minnesota

Apple Jack Orchards is a fitting stop for those seeking hard-to-find apples in L'Étoile du Nord—and a delectable spread of seasonal comfort foods. U-pick varieties like Honeycrisp, SweeTango and Chestnut Crab are available, and the market's apple selection varies based on what's been picked that day. Grab a BBQ pulled pork sandwich, apple cinnamon doughnuts, hand-rolled pies and caramel apples at the cafe. Visiting with kids? Little ones will love the low ropes course made with their stature in mind, a farm animal petting zoo and jumping pillow.

County Line Orchard Credit: Courtesy of County Line Orchard

County Line Orchard, Hobart, Indiana

From its U-pick apples, sunflowers and pumpkins to a one-acre soybean maze in the shape of an Albanese Gummi Bear, classic fall fun is never in short supply at County Line Orchard, an hour southeast of Chicago. "Every orchard has its charms and hidden gems," says Ryan Richardson, apple grower and owner. Hundreds of bees help pollinate the orchard's trees, and guests can pay $2 to visit the "bee yurts." Small children especially will enjoy the Moo Choo, barrel cars painted in milk-cow spots and pulled by a Farmall Cub tractor. And if you're in the market to rent a 30,000-square-foot timber-frame barn, you're in luck—they have one of those, too, and it's used for about 90 wedding receptions each year.

Center Grove Orchard, Cambridge, Iowa

Stock up on varieties like Jonagold, Snow Sweet, Cortland, Autumn Crisp, EverCrisp and Honeycrisp at Center Grove Orchard—and save room for their delectable apple-centric treats. "When guests visit, they are drawn to our signature apple cider doughnuts and apple cider slushies," says Jacquelyn Staudt, who oversees the operations of the country store. U-pick pumpkins and seasonal produce are also on offer at the orchard. Kids love feeding the baby goats, playing in the 3,000-bushel "Corn Pool" filled with kernels and racing down the three-lane Super Slide.

Stone's Apple Barn Credit: Courtesy of Stone's Apple Barn

Stone's Apple Barn, East Moline, Illinois