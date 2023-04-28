7 Fun Midwest Stops off Interstate 80

Interstate 80 spans east to west for 2,900 miles, from New Jersey to the coast of California. It's the second-longest U.S. interstate after I-90, and in the Midwest, ranks as the longest interstate in Nebraska (455 miles) and Iowa (306 miles). Cities like Cleveland , Chicago , Des Moines and Omaha lie along the route—as well as off-the-beaten-path destinations well worth a stop.

You're so close to the city—Cleveland and Akron are less than 30 minutes away—yet you feel so far from the urban din at this national park. Waterfalls provide natural noise in this refuge for plants, wildlife and humans. Follow the Cuyahoga River by trail or train to forests and farmland. And walk or bike restored sections of the historic Ohio and Erie Canal's towpath.