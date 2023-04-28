7 Fun Midwest Stops Off Interstate 70

A major east-west artery, Interstate 70 stretches for 2,150 miles from Utah to Maryland, passing through the Midwest states of Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. It connects many major Midwest cities, including Topeka, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; St. Louis; Indianapolis; and Columbus, Ohio. Each of those could be a multi-day stop, but if you're looking for something a little different, here are seven places to pull off the interstate and enjoy an hour or an afternoon.