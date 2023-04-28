7 Fun Midwest Stops Off Interstate 35

Interstate 35 runs north-south through the middle of the United States, starting at Duluth, Minnesota, and going south to Laredo, Texas. Roughly half its route traverses the Midwest, dropping from Minnesota down through Iowa, Missouri and Kansas and connecting St. Paul and Minneapolis with Des Moines; Wichita, Kansas; and Kansas City, Missouri. Here are seven of our favorite places to get a break from highway driving and soak in some Midwest culture.