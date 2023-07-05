Inside the Luxe Cruise Ships Dedicated to Science

This summer for the first time ever, Viking’s two expedition ships are sailing the Great Lakes. One writer climbs aboard to report on the ships' science teams, their research and the great outdoors.

Viking's expedition ships, Octantis and Polaris, pair luxury travel and a robust expedition program traversing the Great Lakes region.

That bright June day in Milwaukee when I first stepped onto the Octantis as a guest of the line for an eight-day Great Lakes Explorer cruise, I was a bit apprehensive. I'd only been on a couple of cruises, both on enormous ships, both crammed with cheesy entertainment options, both with a rather raucous party vibe.

In short, I wasn't entirely sure I was cut out for the experience.

The Octantis and her crew quickly dispelled that notion. While exploring the vessel—which accommodates just 378 guests—I found all the attention to detail Viking enthusiasts expect: impeccable service, incredible dining, sleek spaces to curl up with a book or cocktail, and well-appointed staterooms. Without crowds, casinos or loud music, sailing through the Great Lakes on the Octantis was serene and awe-inspiring. And it changed my mind about what cruising should be.

Thunder Bay Peninsula aerial photo Thunder Bay Peninsula | Credit: Courtesy of Viking

The Science Onboard

An unexpected accessory caught my eye as I unpacked in my room: a pair of high-end binoculars resting on the bookshelf.

I used those binoculars to spot loons and other birds in the remote waters of the upper Great Lakes. Before the week was over, I'd find myself gliding past gorgeous granite formations in a Zodiac boat, discussing the Great Lakes' water quality with scientists, attending a NOAA weather balloon launch and touring an onboard laboratory.

All of those extra experiences serve a dual purpose: they appeal to the curious traveler, and allow Viking experts to investigate ways to better protect our environment.

Both Octantis and Polaris host complete expedition teams of scientists, technicians and support staff. They conduct experiments, collect samples and work in tandem with a variety of partners including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the University of Cambridge and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology to study the region's ecosystem.

The ships' laboratories serve as the nerve center where some of those findings are analyzed. Guests on Great Lakes sailings may observe and even assist the scientists as they measure microplastics found in the region's water. As I toured Octantis' lab, I marveled at the sophisticated equipment and monitoring systems.

Expeditionary vehicles stored in the ship's hangar include military-grade special ops boats and Zodiacs. Guests may book excursions on the vehicles during sailings.

weather balloon on the Octantis ship Weather balloon on the Octantis | Credit: COURTESY OF VIKING

The science-based offerings are indeed popular. On my sailing, more than 100 guests headed to the upper deck at dawn to watch as Viking's expedition team launched a weather balloon in partnership with NOAA.

That research is starting to pay off. Earlier this year, Viking's scientists published a scientific paper about a mysterious and elusive giant jellyfish in Antarctica spotted during excursions launched from Octantis.

Top-Notch Accommodations

While Viking baked science into the bones of its two expedition ships, it didn't sacrifice style, service or attention to detail. The moment I embarked, I was warmly welcomed by name with a glass of champagne. (The bubbly again freely flowed as the ship navigated the Soo Locks.)

My cabin steward noticed I brewed green tea and coffee in my room the first morning of our sailing. That evening I found the decaf had disappeared, and in its place were extra tea sachets and creamer. Meals were also a delight, with multiple restaurants offering everything from sweet snacks to custom-cut steaks to locally sourced walleye.

Nordic Spa aboard the Octantis Inside the Nordic Spa aboard the Octantis | Credit: COURTESY OF VIKING

And then there's the Nordic Spa. This sanctuary, with floor-to-ceiling windows, was a sublime place to rejuvenate and take in the scenery. The hot-cold combination of the sauna followed by a visit to the snow stall (yes, Viking made it snow in the middle of the summer!) was a personal favorite. Additional treatments include massages and body wraps.

Mackinac_Island_Lake_Huron Mackinac Island, Michigan | Credit: Courtesy of Viking

Excursions

The excursions offered during my Octantis sail were robust and varied, though it's important to note that they didn't include a lot of large city ports with the types of sightseeing tours or shopping opportunities you'd see on more traditional itineraries.

While a stop at the ever-popular Mackinac Island was a bit crowded, most ports of call immersed visitors in the natural beauty of the remote upper Great Lakes and Georgian Bay. Kayaking, hiking and jaunts in the expedition fleet vehicles were highlights, and I especially enjoyed my visit with Georgian Bay Anishinaabek Youth (GBAY), an Indigenous youth-led grassroots initiative for cultural land-based learning.

Pro tip: don't forget to pack your flexibility when it comes to excursion schedules. The waters of the upper Great Lakes were generally calm on my trip; however, inclement weather or other factors can quickly throw a wrench into outdoor activities or visits. But you'll have a wonderful time even if plans get shuffled a bit.

Copper Harbor Coastal Kayaker Viking Cruises Copper Harbor, Michigan | Credit: COURTESY OF VIKING

Know Before You Go

Viking's summer expedition trips along the Great Lakes range from 8-15 days and include stops in the U.S. and Canada. Make sure your passport is valid before you book. Each itinerary has different ports of call and activities geared toward all fitness levels. Prices start at $5,995 per person on the Midwest sailings.

You'll want to pack with outdoor activity in mind. Quality hiking boots and bug spray are essential. And depending on when you visit, consider bringing allergy meds. I was there in mid-June as the white pines were bursting with pollen, and was glad to have plenty of Claritin on hand.

Planning Ahead