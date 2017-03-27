Great Getaways at Midwest National Parks

For a rare glimpse of nature hitting the reset button, journey to a remote chain of Lake Superior islands that sees fewer people every year than Yellowstone gets on a summer day. Visitors arrive at the Michgan park by boat or seaplane for wilderness adventures including hiking, kayaking, camping and scuba civing on this cluster of 450-plus islands. If camping's not your style, get a room at the park's Rock Harbor Lodge and see Isle Royale via ranger-led hikes and boat tours.