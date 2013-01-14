Fun Midwest Spring Getaways

Each spring in central Nebraska brings a new chance to see one of the world's greatest wildlife spectacles. Starting around mid-March, half a million Sandhill cranes stop to rest and feed along the Platte River between Grand Island and North Platte. Reserve a spot before sunrise or sunset in at Rowe Sanctuary or Crane Trust. You'll need to bundle up and be quiet, but the experience leads to great photo ops. While in Kearney, visit The Archway, a museum that stretches over I-80 and shares the story of western migration in gripping ways. Check out our two-day trip guide to Kearney and Grand Island.