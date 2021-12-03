11 Midwest Destinations That Look Like a Winter Wonderland

By Julia Sayers Gokhale December 03, 2021
Credit: Jason Lindsey

Frozen lakes, dramatic ice caves and icy waterfalls turn these Midwest landscapes into true winter wonderlands.

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Wisconsin

Credit: Jason Lindsey

In Wisconsin's Apostle Islands, Lake Superior crashes into rocky recesses, forming dramatic ice caves. In the past, people have been able to trek across the frozen lake to see them. However, due to warming temperatures, conditions in recent years have not allowed viewing of them.

Parke County, Indiana

Credit: Jason Lindsay

Known as the "Covered Bridge Capital of the World," Parke County, Indiana has 31 covered bridges. The burgundy and white bridges, especially those crossing frozen rivers, look even more stately with their snow coats on.

Black Hills, South Dakota

Credit: Dana Halferty

Find winter wonderland beauty in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Waterfalls take their seasonal pause as they freeze, some solid enough to attract ice climbers.

Marquette, Michigan

Credit: Aaron Peterson

The Marquette Harbor Lighthouse stands as a beacon to guide ships. In winter, it's a splash of color amidst a sea of white.

Cedar Falls, Iowa

Credit: Austin Day

A barn built in 1866 stands on the property of fifth-generation Three Pines Farm. The pines were planted as seedlings in memory of the farm owner's three daughters who passed away in the winter of 1865.

North Shore, Minnesota

Credit: Aaron Peterson

For 40 years, the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon has been held on Minnesota's north shore. The 300-mile race is the longest mushing race in the lower 48 states, though some teams choose to compete in the mid-distance race of 120 miles instead.

St. Croix River

Credit: John Noltner

A portion of the 169-mile St. Croix River forms the border between Wisconsin and Minnesota. In winter, pine trees stand tall atop river bluffs overlooking the frozen body of water below.

Turkey Run State Park, Indiana

Credit: Jason Lindsey

Turkey Run State Park has numerous hiking trails throughout its 1,150 acres. Several of them go through canyons, into gorges and along rocky cliffs formed millions of years ago.

Grand Marais, Minnesota

Credit: John Noltner

Ice blankets the base of Grand Marais lighthouse, giving the illusion of frozen crashing waves of Lake Superior. The lighthouse was first lit in 1922 and remains operational today.

Indiana Dunes National Park, Indiana

Credit: Bob Stefko

In summer, rolling sand dunes beckon with sweeping views of Lake Michigan. When the soft pillowy sand gets blanketed by snow, it offers another adventure: snow tubing and sledding.

Hocking Hills, Ohio

Credit: Randall L. Schieber

Long, blue icicles drip off rock formations in Hocking Hills State Park during winter months. Discover caves, gorges and stone bridges within 25 miles of hiking.

By Julia Sayers Gokhale