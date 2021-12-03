11 Midwest Destinations That Look Like a Winter Wonderland
Frozen lakes, dramatic ice caves and icy waterfalls turn these Midwest landscapes into true winter wonderlands.
Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Wisconsin
In Wisconsin's Apostle Islands, Lake Superior crashes into rocky recesses, forming dramatic ice caves. In the past, people have been able to trek across the frozen lake to see them. However, due to warming temperatures, conditions in recent years have not allowed viewing of them.
Parke County, Indiana
Known as the "Covered Bridge Capital of the World," Parke County, Indiana has 31 covered bridges. The burgundy and white bridges, especially those crossing frozen rivers, look even more stately with their snow coats on.
Black Hills, South Dakota
Find winter wonderland beauty in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Waterfalls take their seasonal pause as they freeze, some solid enough to attract ice climbers.
Marquette, Michigan
The Marquette Harbor Lighthouse stands as a beacon to guide ships. In winter, it's a splash of color amidst a sea of white.
Cedar Falls, Iowa
A barn built in 1866 stands on the property of fifth-generation Three Pines Farm. The pines were planted as seedlings in memory of the farm owner's three daughters who passed away in the winter of 1865.
North Shore, Minnesota
For 40 years, the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon has been held on Minnesota's north shore. The 300-mile race is the longest mushing race in the lower 48 states, though some teams choose to compete in the mid-distance race of 120 miles instead.
St. Croix River
A portion of the 169-mile St. Croix River forms the border between Wisconsin and Minnesota. In winter, pine trees stand tall atop river bluffs overlooking the frozen body of water below.
Turkey Run State Park, Indiana
Turkey Run State Park has numerous hiking trails throughout its 1,150 acres. Several of them go through canyons, into gorges and along rocky cliffs formed millions of years ago.
Grand Marais, Minnesota
Ice blankets the base of Grand Marais lighthouse, giving the illusion of frozen crashing waves of Lake Superior. The lighthouse was first lit in 1922 and remains operational today.
Indiana Dunes National Park, Indiana
In summer, rolling sand dunes beckon with sweeping views of Lake Michigan. When the soft pillowy sand gets blanketed by snow, it offers another adventure: snow tubing and sledding.
Hocking Hills, Ohio
Long, blue icicles drip off rock formations in Hocking Hills State Park during winter months. Discover caves, gorges and stone bridges within 25 miles of hiking.