Favorite Midwest Parks for Fall Color

North of Duluth on State-61, the turnoffs for fabulous state parks come one after another, like Burma Shave signs flashing past your window: Gooseberry Falls, Split Rock Lighthouse, Tettegouche. All told, eight parks sit along the North Shore, loaded with waterfalls, forest trails and achingly beautiful Lake Superior views.

Also in the area, woods dotted with maples flaming red and orange attract visitors to the 277-mile Superior Hiking Trail. Less adventuresome travelers can take a leisurely ride to panoramic views on the mountain tram in Sawtooth Mountain Park or just drive the North Shore Scenic Drive (State-61), which runs 150 miles from Duluth at the southwestern tip of the lake to Grand Portage at the Canadian border.