Explore Southwest Michigan's Wineries, Great Food and Beach Scene

A string of Lake Michigan beaches and a long trail of wine connect New Buffalo, Baroda, St. Joseph, Benton Harbor, South Haven and Saugatuck, all within a short drive. See you in the sand.

Lauren Kniebes' appreciation for wine started when she was young. "Our grandma would make homemade wine and give us little sips," Kniebes says. "We were obviously too young to really appreciate it."

Her palate has evolved since then, along with the wine culture surrounding her hometown of Coloma, Michigan. When Kniebes started working at Contessa Wine Cellars in 2008, only a handful of wineries dotted Southwest Michigan. Now Kniebes and her cousin Melanie Owen run their own winery—Lazy Ballerina—and the Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail connects another 15 local spots.

Among Midwest states, western Michigan has uniquely wine-friendly conditions, including a lake-effect climate that prolongs the grape-growing season. The region is known for refreshing and crisp whites and, increasingly, bold reds that can hold their own against some European counterparts. But the spotlight has often been trained north toward Traverse City. Just as California has strong viniculture and winemaking traditions beyond iconic Napa and Sonoma, the area around St. Joseph and South Haven has a serious, weekend-worthy wine scene—plus a string of pristine beaches. And it's a lot closer to most of us, just two to three hours from major Midwest cities like Chicago, Detroit and Indianapolis.

Here's how to put together a weekend of wine, fine dining, art and, of course, the beach.

Lazy Ballerina Winery, Michigan Credit: Joshua Nowicki

Wineries to Visit

At Lazy Ballerina Winery in St. Joseph, the cafe-style tasting room features food and new, creative wines from the area. Co-owners Kniebes and Owen also opened a second location in Bridgman. Their grapes come from a small vineyard in nearby Coloma, where the cousins grew up.

One of the area's oldest wineries, family-owned Fenn Valley Vineyards offers an idyllic backdrop in Fennville. Try Capriccio, a budget-friendly dry red that goes perfectly with pizza. Fenn Valley is also part of the Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail, a group of 15 area wineries. Special events along the wine trail include music in the vineyards, wine dinners and more.

Dablon Winery, Baroda Credit: Courtesy of Dablon Winery

At Dablon Winery and Vineyard in Baroda—which won Midwest Living's 2023 Best of the Midwest award for Best Winery— terroir-driven wines are crafted with an old-world approach. You'll ﬁnd varietals not common in this area, such as Malbec and Petit Verdot, and live music in the tasting room on weekends.

Bistro on the Boulevard, St. Joseph Credit: Courtesy of Bistro on the Boulevard

Where to Eat

Midwest comfort food meets French preparation at Bread + Bar on the St. Joseph riverfront. The bread comes from community favorite Bit of Swiss and is the ideal foundation for the creative tartines and sandwiches.

A multiple Wine Spectator winner, Bistro on the Boulevard at The Boulevard Inn in St. Joseph boasts a wine list as impressive as the view.

Located on one of the oldest Great Lakes harbors, Plank's Tavern's elevated gastropub caters to every taste, with obligatory burger and tacos, or pecan-crusted trout and Tso's sesame cauliﬂower.

Just steps from the beach, a reclaimed train depot serves up the best slices in town at Silver Beach Pizza, also known for draft beer in frosted schooner glasses. Don't miss Upper Deck (reservations required, adults only) above the pizzeria.

Houndstooth, Benton Harbor, Michigan Houndstooth | Credit: Joshua Nowicki

Houndstooth brings big-city vibes to Benton Harbor's rising Arts District. The mod aesthetic and globally inﬂuenced dishes, such as punchy black bean chicken with gochujang aioli, make it feel like a Chicago transplant.

Rustic style cuts deep inside Salt of the Earth, a staple in Fennville for farm-to-table, scratch-made New American creations. Show up on a Sunday for live American roots music.

Water Street Glassworks Water Street Glassworks, Benton Harbor. | Credit: Joshua Nowicki

Where to Experience Art

Vibrant murals and orange steel sculptures mark the funky, eclectic Arts District in Benton Harbor. It's home to trendy restaurants and cool cafes, plus gallery spaces, such as Water Street Glassworks, which fosters an appreciation for glassblowing. The GhostLight Theatre features provocative and innovative productions.

The South Haven Center for the Arts is a world-class institution that typically hosts a two-day art fair over the Fourth of July holiday, plus premier exhibits.

Silver Beach, St. Joseph Silver Beach | Credit: Joshua Nowicki

Where to Get On the Water

Hoping for less of a crowd? Head to Tiscornia Park or Jean Klock Park for the locals' beaches. For the perfect Instagram post, visit South Haven's South Beach, home to an iconic red lighthouse.

Saugatuck Dunes State Park, Michigan Saugatuck Dunes State Park | Credit: Amanda Slayboch

Take a 2.5-mile hike from secluded Saugatuck Dunes State Park to reach nearly 3 miles of undeveloped beach, beautiful dunes and, most likely, few people.

Where to Stay

Melding turn-of-the-last-century coastal inﬂuences with modern ﬂair, The Inn at Harbor Shores in St. Joseph offers heaps of amenities: a waterfront restaurant, a spa, entertainment and a championship Jack Nicklaus golf course.

Seven stories high and perched atop a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan and downtown St. Joseph, The Boulevard Inn and Bistro delivers big views and makes a good home base for exploring downtown. Breakfast is included for guests in the on-site Bistro on the Boulevard restaurant.

Stay close to the winery action at Among the Vineyards Bed and Breakfast in Baroda, just outside St. Joseph. Each of the four rooms is decked out in a wine theme, with the king rooms boasting a cedar soaking tub or Jacuzzi air tub.

Build Your Own Beach Picnic

For an uninterrupted day on the shore, pack a backpack with locally baked, grown and fermented goods.

Cheese

Pick up some artisan goat- and cow-milk cheeses at Fennville's Evergreen Lane Farm and Creamery. The charming farm was inspired by a wayward goat who wandered into the owner's home.

Berries

Healthify your picnic spread with farm-fresh blueberries and strawberries from the local farmers markets in South Haven or Benton Harbor.

Sangria

Glasses. Corkscrew. Wine bottles. That's a lot to lug around (and potentially forget). Don't leave anything to chance by grabbing some not-too-sweet canned Red Sangria from Round Barn.

Bread