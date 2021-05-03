Explore Midwest Historic Homes and Gardens

Goodyear cofounder F.A. Seiberling brought big rubber money to Akron, Ohio in the 1900s —and with it, art and culture. Today, visitors can tour Seiberling's estate, Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, which includes a 65-room Tudor Revival home and 70 acres of landscaped grounds and formal gardens.

Designed between 1912 and 1915 by American landscape architect Warren Manning, the grounds are considered one of the finest remaining examples of Mr. Manning's private work in the U.S. The English Garden, redesigned by Ellen Biddle Shipman in 1929 and restored in the 1990s, is one of the only Shipman gardens open to the public. The English Garden, with 3,300 perennials and a reflecting pool, is a favorite among garden visitors. stanhywet.org