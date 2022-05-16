No Place Like Home

Couches on the front lawn. Cribs in the driveway. When Treger Strasberg asked her Michigan neighbors to donate furniture for an acquaintance transitioning out of homelessness, she found herself with a surplus. So her one-time act of kindness became a new endeavor: With friend Ana Smith, Strasberg founded Humble Design; her husband, Rob, joined the team, too (top left). The nonprofit, which has chapters in five states, collects preloved furniture, home goods and decor, which interior designers curate to fully furnish the new homes of families moving out of shelters. "A bed is not a bed," Strasberg says. "A bed is a place to dream and feel safe. It's not just furniture. It's love. It's pride. It's dignity."

As part of our Good Neighbors program, highlighting unique Midwest nonprofits and individuals making our communities stronger, Midwest Living has donated $500 to Humble Design.