12 Editor Picks for the Spring

Give Back: Good to Grow

With Arbor Day nigh, let's hear it for trees: They shelter wildlife, purify the air, help with storm runoff, improve mental health, increase property values and even reduce the effects of climate change. But some states are losing canopy more rapidly than others due to urban development, storms, age and invasive insects, says Melinda Jones, executive director of Releaf Michigan. Founded by arborists and foresters, the statewide nonprofit thoughtfully pairs every tree to an ideal location and only plants large specimens with developed root systems to improve the chances of thriving. Since 1988, volunteers have planted more than 32,500 trees in 650 communities. Releaf Michigan also hosts workshops for families and municipalities. "Together they learn the proper way to plant a tree," Jones says. "They can drive by year after year and say, 'Look how our tree is growing. We helped make that happen.'"

As part of our Good Neighbors program, highlighting unique Midwest nonprofits and individuals making our communities stronger, Midwest Living has donated $500 to Releaf Michigan.