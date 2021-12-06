12 Editor Picks for the New Year

A Day for Doughnuts

New Orleans celebrates Fat Tuesday with Mardi Gras parades and king cakes. England, with crepes. Poland's answer: Pączki. These jam-filled doughnuts (pronounced punch-key) originated as a way to use up lard, sugar and eggs before Lent.

In areas of the Midwest with deep Polish roots, especially Michigan and Chicago, people line up at bakeries for freshly fried treats the morning of Pączki Day (March 1 this year). Near Detroit, the town of Hamtramck even hosts an annual festival the Saturday prior, with live music and a 5K run—to make room for all those sugar-dusted doughnuts.

"The taste: I love raspberry. The tradition: Mine is New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck. it's worth the wait in line!"—Kristin Bienert, Custom Media Editor.