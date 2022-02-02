12 Editor Picks for Early Spring

Recipe for Success

You can't go wrong with pretty pastries, Instagrammable coffee cups and white-painted brick walls. But just like a fresh-baked chocolate croissant, it's what's inside Freedom a la Cart Cafe and Bakery that counts. Started in 2008 as a catering food cart, the Columbus, Ohio, nonprofit provides workforce training and support for local survivors of sex trafficking. Funds raised from selling breakfast sandwiches and yogurt bowls help support a two-year program of mentorship, tutoring, case management and more. The organization's new brick-and-mortar cafe has a deliberately soothing vibe. "It's scary to go into a new place, and some [survivors] haven't had jobs in five or 10 years, so it can be overwhelming," says Laurie Sargent, executive chef, who estimates they've helped more than 110 women so far. To learn more, tune into Voices of Freedom, the organization's new podcast.

As part of our Good Neighbors program, highlighting unique Midwest nonprofits and individuals making our communities stronger, Midwest Living has donated $500 to Freedom a la Cart.